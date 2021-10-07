World of Warcraft Update Removes Suggestive Content

Note: Activision Blizzard is still under investigation by the state of California for serious harassment charges. In an ongoing response to the allegations of sexual harassment, Blizzard continues to remove what may be considered some of the less savory content from World of Warcraft in recent updates. The most recent removals occur in Patch 9.1.5 and focus primarily on the voice emotes for player characters tied to jokes and flirts. These include things like the Blood Elf male saying “Don’t you wish your girlfriend was hot like me?” and an ongoing list of “Yes, these are real…” comments by the ladies of various races. Other comments reference stalking and “brass balls”, as well as including the obligatory fart or anatomy joke. The full list, which can be found on WoWhead, is pretty lengthy.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO