World of Warcraft Update Removes Suggestive Content

By Victoria Taurizano
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard’s cleanup of World of Warcraft appears to continue in the lead-up to patch 9.1.5. This cleanup first began in wake of serious alleged workplace harassment charges levied at the company earlier this year. This latest update targets a multitude of suggestive jokes and flirtatious lines to be removed with its release. These updates follow the statement the WoW team put out last July, promising to create a more inclusive game environment moving forward.

