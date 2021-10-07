World of Warcraft Update Removes Suggestive Content
Activision Blizzard’s cleanup of World of Warcraft appears to continue in the lead-up to patch 9.1.5. This cleanup first began in wake of serious alleged workplace harassment charges levied at the company earlier this year. This latest update targets a multitude of suggestive jokes and flirtatious lines to be removed with its release. These updates follow the statement the WoW team put out last July, promising to create a more inclusive game environment moving forward.games.mxdwn.com
Comments / 0