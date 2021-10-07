CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon approves demolition moratorium

By Chandler Inions cinions@lebanondemocrat.com
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H3Tkm_0cJhCLbG00
A demolition crew clears rubble from site where the Judge Nathan Green house once stood on Sept. 28. The house’s demolition sparked calls for increased historic preservation measures in the city. File Photo

After a historic home in Lebanon was demolished last week, there have been sweeping calls to modify the city’s preservation policies. During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, councilors voted unanimously to do just that.

The ordinance that met approval from the city council was drafted with the help of the Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) as well as Historic Lebanon, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the historic sites around the city.

It established a demolition moratorium on structures in areas being considered for historic preservation districts and landmarks.

Prompting this ordinance was the demolition of the Judge Nathan Green House at 607 W. Main St. That section of town had been under consideration by the Historic Preservation Commission to be designated as Lebanon landmarks. Several of the homes on that stretch of road and surrounding off-shoots are dated to the mid-19th century.

Unfortunately, the protection that passage of such a proposal would have guaranteed was not in effect as of Sept. 25, when the home was demolished.

Per Lebanon City Hall, the HPC voted to consider the property for preservation in what would be called the West Main Street Historic District on Sept. 14.

On Monday, the HPC asked planning staff to study the Castle Heights campus, West Main Street and East Main Street among other significant landmarks for preservation during a special-called meeting.

The ordinance goes on to state that the city believes such an amendment will “promote, protect and facilitate the public health, safety and welfare of the community through coordinated and practical land use and land development.”

By approving the moratorium, the city council ensured that properties listed in these areas as being under consideration for preservation would be protected by the measure until the end of June 2022.

One conditional clause of the ordinance does open the possibility for demolition in the case of condemnation or natural disaster, pending a decision with the board of zoning appeals.

In other city news ...

During discussions at the Lebanon Planning Commission meeting on Sept. 28, council member Camille Burdine proposed an ordinance that aimed to cap the number of automotive repair and cleaning businesses moving to town.

An ordinance was drafted that would alter the permitted uses in general commercial zones to exclude automotive repair and cleaning.

In doing so, these two services would be relegated to a conditionally-permitted use.

The ordinance states that the conditional use would “provide a layer of oversight to protect surrounding developments.”

Those layers could include buffers such as landscaping to keep the businesses out of sight.

During time for comments, several of the city council members expressed their opinions on the matter as it related to a specific site and case. Sunset Restaurant, located 640 S. Cumberland St., is shutting its doors this weekend, and per the council members, a car wash is expected to be taking its place.

Mayor Rick Bell specifically said that he felt the timing of such a measure was questionable. He said that it felt like “this is us knowing something is coming and us trying to stop it.”

Contrasting the property with the demolished Judge Green home, Bell said, “This is a restaurant by the interstate, not a 200-year old house on Main Street.”

The city’s lead planner Paul Corder, said that with proposals like these there’s always a chance that the company doesn’t come through and that the business doesn’t materialize.

Arguing for the other side of the coin, Burdine said, “Our city as a whole does not own property. Our only control is in zoning and codes.

Burdine said that she worries, “If we don’t draw a line, we may not have what we want in our city 20 years or 30 years from now.”

Making an amendment to the ordinance, that ultimately found favor with the council, council member Tick Bryan said, “I think it (the ordinance) is thorough. But there’s no reason to do it now.”

Instead he offered the solution to move forward with the ordinance but to give a date in the future when it would go into effect. Siding with Bryan, the council agreed to enact a future effective date of Jan. 2022.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
