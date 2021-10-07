CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat preseason game preview

By ak2themax
The Dream Shake
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a fun come-from-behind win over the Washington Wizards in their preseason premiere, the Rockets stay home to host the Miami Heat. Houston showed fans a lot of what to expect this season: a fast-paced offense built around Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, and Christian Wood. The Rockets supplement that with plus role players in Eric Gordon, Daniel Theis, Jae’Sean Tate, Danuel House Jr., David Nwaba, and D.J. Augustin. Alperen Sengun and KJ Martin will contribute as well. Houston’s youth means they will go on plenty of runs and get plenty of runs thrown at them as well. That was basically the story of the Wizards game, in fact.

