Following Friday’s practice, Packers head coach Matt Lafleur told the press that the plan for Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury is to wait off on surgery, which likely would be season-ending, and hope that the cornerback’s shoulder heals on its own. LaFleur stated, “We got better clarity with that. We’re going to let it heal and see where it’s at. We’re hopeful it’ll heal the right way and he’ll be back with us in a matter of weeks.”

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO