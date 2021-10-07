CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

Pima County woman accused of injuring son before standoff

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A woman in Pima County is facing charges after allegedly shooting and wounding her son after a standoff in Avra Valley, northwest of Tucson, authorities said.

County deputies said the woman barricaded herself in a home Tuesday. Authorities said the situation was resolved after the woman went into a diabetic shock.

She was booked into jail on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder. Her name and age have not been released. Neither has her son’s name, age or his condition after the shooting.

It is unclear why the woman shot her son.

