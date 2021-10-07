CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paradise, CA

Opinion: California Needs More Aircraft, New Technologies to Fight Wildfires

By Dana Hessheimer,
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N8SIW_0cJh9TU000
A tanker drops retardant on the fire in Rainbow in September. Courtesy OnScene.TV

Three years ago, the town of Paradise was destroyed by the Camp Fire, which was later designated the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California’s history.

I saw the devastation first-hand because I served as the National Guard dual-status commander at the Camp Fire and was responsible for coordinating the military’s involvement during the crisis.

After the fire, leaders on the local, state and federal level were reassessing the historic wildfire and lessons learned for next time, promising to never let history repeat itself. The Legislature has approved funding for wildfire mitigation and prevention efforts and tried to hire additional staff, but as I look at the current state of our region on fire — has anything truly changed since then?

California recorded its worst fire season in 2020, with about 4.2 million estimated acres burned. The Tamarack Fire, which erupted over the July 4th weekend, was merely “monitored” during the first 12 days until the fire exploded out of control, consuming more than 70,000 acres in its wake. In August, Greenville was brought to the ground by the Dixie Fire and not a month later, the Caldor Fire, which is still burning as I write this, started as a brush fire and threatened one of California’s most scenic locations — Lake Tahoe.

These recent fires are evidence that what we’re doing isn’t working, and we need to look for new approaches and new technologies that can help firefighters on the ground.

As I wrote back in February before this year’s fire season began, “Our country has the potential to lead the industry with innovative technologies and forward-thinking strategies, but only if we invest in and support these new systems that can save more lives and homes. I suggest we take note of the perils of 2020 and convert our learnings into quick legislative action to protect our first responders, civilians and critical infrastructure in the future.”

My sentiment remains the same — we must explore other resources and firefighting technologies that we have at our disposal so we can protect our communities and save lives.

In particular, Containerized Aerial Firefighting Systems, or CAFFS, can fight wildfires from the air dropping water and retardant out of cargo planes. This method provides ground crews with dependable cover from the air and delivers a rapid surge of retardant over a live fire. This technology can be used at high altitudes so it can dump water where other aircrafts cannot. Having the capability to fight fires at night would’ve been instrumental in fighting these wildfires.

A great example of Containerized Aerial Firefighting Systems was developed by a Fresno-based company, which has an aerial firefighting system that can accurately drop more than 32,000 gallons of retardant or water onto a fire using the C-130 airplanes that we already have at our disposal.

While the fires were burning this summer, countries such as Israel and Greece were using Containerized Aerial Firefighting Systems technology to fight wildfires. It can be used on any standard cargo plane transforming any aircraft with a rear ramp into a firefighting aircraft. Imagine if there were 20 or more additional aircraft that were dropping 4,000 gallons or retardant every 20 to 30 minutes.

Our need for additional air resources is paramount especially after our aerial capabilities have been cut short. Earlier this year the world’s largest firefighting air tanker was grounded due to concerns over revenue. Not to mention, at the start of this year’s fire season the U.S. Forest Service tried to activate the 16 privately-owned large air tankers but could only find five.

Our lives, homes and the environment are at stake, and it is vital to take action now to prepare for future wildfire seasons. We can’t afford to look back in another three years and realize we could’ve done something different.

Dana Hessheimer is a retired Brigadier General and National Guard dual-status commander during the Camp Fire. He wrote this for CalMatters, a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California’s Capitol works and why it matters.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Times of San Diego

Proposals Announced to Ban ‘Ghost Guns’ Throughout San Diego County

San Diego County and city officials announced proposals Wednesday to ban so-called “ghost guns” countywide, among other initiatives aimed at stemming gun violence locally. The proposed policies to be voted on next week by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors would call for the creation of an ordinance banning the possession or distribution of unserialized parts used to create ghost guns, in addition to establishing countywide firearm storage standards.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paradise, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Paradise, CA
Government
Times of San Diego

Shigella Outbreak Reported Among San Diego Homeless

San Diego County health officials are monitoring an outbreak of at least six cases of shigellosis in individuals experiencing homelessness since Sept. 30. The cases were found after the individuals were hospitalized, according to the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency. They are expected to recover. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Opinion: Census Finds U.S. Hispanics More Numerous and Better Educated Than Ever

The first thing a Hispanic writer or journalist discovers is that non-Hispanic writers and journalists have no clue about Hispanics. Every presidential election, analysis of the Hispanic vote for President is looked at by people who have no clue about how to analyze the Hispanic vote to begin with because they know so little about the people they are writing about.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildfire#Aircrafts#National Guard#Legislature#The Dixie Fire
Times of San Diego

City and State Beaches Reopen in Orange County as Oil Spill Cleanup Progresses

The city of Huntington Beach and California State Parks announced that beaches in Orange County reopened Monday following progress in cleaning up the oil spill. The decision to reopen the beaches at 6 a.m. came after water-quality testing results showed non-detectable amounts of oil associated toxins in ocean water, Huntington Beach Police spokeswoman Jennifer Carey said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airplanes
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Greece
Times of San Diego

Neighbors Save Couple after Small Plane Crashes in Santee, Killing 2, Including ‘Sweetheart’ UPS Driver

Allison Rea’s voice cracked as she recalled the “sweetheart” of a man nicknamed Phil — the UPS driver killed Monday in the Santee crash of a small plane. Rea, who knocked on neighbors’ doors amid fires in her neighborhood east of Santana High School and helped rescue a couple from one home, didn’t know his name. Tuesday, media reported the victim was Steve Krueger, a 30-year employee of UPS.
SANTEE, CA
Times of San Diego

Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs SB 98 to Protect Journalists Covering Protests, Demonstrations

Journalists celebrated Saturday after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 98 to strengthen First-Amendment protected press freedoms. The Greater Los Angeles chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists welcomed the development, acknowledging in a statement that more than 20 journalism organizations, media unions and advocacy groups “spent months informing state legislators” of the urgent need to “safeguard press freedoms in California.”
POLITICS
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy