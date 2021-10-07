ETHEL CHILDERS BRAMMER (Butcher), 81, of Mansfield, Ohio, went home to be with The Lord on Monday, October 4, 2021. She passed at her home, surrounded by her loving family, after a brief illness. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville, W.Va., and conducted by Pastor Paul Staton. Interment at Butcher Cemetery. Born June 16, 1940, in Ona, W.Va., to William and Carmen Butcher (Workman), she retired from Thermadisk after 20 years. She dedicated her life to raising and taking care of her family. She is survived by her siblings, Ruthie Mays, Rosemary (Howard) Algeo, Johnny (Rosetta) Butcher; children, Jerry (Cyndi) Childers, Tina (Charles) Buffin, James Childers, Pamela Childers, Daniel (Faye) Brammer; stepchildren, George (Charlotte) Brammer, Laura (Jerry) Snow, James Brammer, Jackie (Robin) Merriman; two grandchildren whom she raised, Tara (Mike) Thayer and Michael Childers; 22 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Billy Jack; brothers, Billy, Roy, Jerry, Harry, Louis, and sister, Dora Jean; two great-grandchildren, Kayla Rakes and Zoey DiPino, and one great-great-grandchild, Nathan Holt. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A special thank you to Ohio Health Hospice for their tremendous care and support. Viewing hours will be held on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, October 9, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m., with a service to follow. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.