Housing and Planning Committee examines barriers to ADU construction

Austin voters will have a chance in the Nov. 2 election to authorize the city to trade nine acres of city-owned parkland for at least 48 acres of waterfront property that will complete the existing John Treviño Park. The nine-acre parcel, while legally dedicated parkland, has never been used as anything but the site of a maintenance facility. But because it’s parkland, state law requires that the public vote on whether to sell or trade it. The likely purchaser will be tech giant Oracle, which wants to add the smaller plot to its headquarters in East Austin.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO