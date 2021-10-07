CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing and Planning Committee examines barriers to ADU construction

By Willow Higgins
The city’s Housing and Planning Committee met Tuesday to discuss the regulations for accessory dwelling units, secondary housing units located somewhere on a residential lot. As Austin’s housing crisis persists and the median sale price of homes continues to rise, ADUs can sometimes provide a more affordable housing option. But cumbersome local policies regulating ADUs can deter or prevent homeowners from building accessory units, and limit who may reside in those spaces.

