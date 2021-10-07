CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid relief for musicians expected by December, with Live Music Fund taking shape

By Chad Swiatecki
Austin Monitor
Austin Monitor
 7 days ago
Local musicians impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic are expected to receive federal relief funds by December, thanks to alterations to a pair of music funding programs recommended by the Music Commission. As of last month, city staffers had been concerned that the grants of $1,000-$2,000 could be delayed into the...

