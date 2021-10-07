Odds and Ends
PARKERSBURG — The 14th Avenue Gospel Mission Church at 4124 14th Ave. will hold a Community Fall Festival 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the church. Activities and events include face painting, pumpkin painting, cake walks, hay rides, inflatables, carnival games, a pie-eating contest, a hot dog-eating contest, Kona Ice, kettle corn, funnel cakes, hot dogs and sauce, pulled pork sandwiches with chips and soft drinks and stories with bonus gifts and door prizes awarded each hour (must be present to win).www.newsandsentinel.com
