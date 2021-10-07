CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

County Reports 387 New Virus Cases, 12 Deaths as Fully Vaccinated Near 80%

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GZHEr_0cJh8mL800
A young woman is vaccinated at a San Diego County site. Courtesy HHSA

San Diego County reported 387 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths on Wednesday, as the fully vaccinated rate approached 80% of eligible residents.

More than 4.82 million vaccine doses have been administered in San Diego County, with 2.48 million people — or 88.7% of eligible county residents — having received at least one dose, according to the latest data.

Fully vaccinated county residents number more than 2.23 million, or around 79.4% of the county’s eligible population.

Wednesday’s numbers brought the county’s cumulative totals to 359,537 cases and 4,104 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 38 new deaths were reported since the last report on Sept. 29 — 12 women and 26 men who died between Aug. 9 and Oct. 3. Six were 80 years of age or older, nine were in their 70s, nine were in their 60s, seven were in their 50s and seven were in their 40s.

Of the recent deaths, eight were fully vaccinated and 30 were not fully vaccinated.

In the past 30 days, there were 293 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Of these, 285 people were not fully vaccinated and eight were fully vaccinated.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals decreased from 338 on Tuesday to 327 Wednesday, with 82 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

A total of 42 new community outbreaks were confirmed in the past seven days: 16 in grade school settings, five in government settings, four in business settings, four in daycare/preschool/childcare settings, four in restaurant/bar settings, two in after-school program settings, two in fitness/gym settings, one in a college/university setting, one in a construction setting, one in a distribution warehouse setting, one in a hotel/resort/spa setting and one in a restaurant setting.

A total of 22,455 tests were reported to the county, and the percentage of new positive cases was 1.7%. The 14-day rolling percentage of positive cases among tests is 2.5%.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
Times of San Diego

Shigella Outbreak Reported Among San Diego Homeless

San Diego County health officials are monitoring an outbreak of at least six cases of shigellosis in individuals experiencing homelessness since Sept. 30. The cases were found after the individuals were hospitalized, according to the County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency. They are expected to recover. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

County Releases Guidelines for Medical Personnel to Assess Domestic Violence

San Diego County officials released a countywide set of guidelines Wednesday for medical professionals to screen for signs of domestic violence when assessing patients. The new standards aim to provide medical personnel with the tools for identifying signs of intimate partner violence — particularly strangulation — and guidance on how to respond when suspicious injuries are discovered.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Covid#College University
Times of San Diego

County Reports First COVID Death of Unvaccinated Pregnant Woman

An unvaccinated woman who died earlier this week was the first pregnant San Diego person to die from COVID-19, the county Health and Human Services Agency announced Friday. The woman died this week after being hospitalized, as did her unborn child. Her age and other details about her death and pregnancy were not being reported to protect her family’s privacy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Times of San Diego

Officials to Monitor Local Waterways for Impacts from Huntington Beach Oil Leak

Workers in San Diego County have started to check local waterways for potential fallout from Saturday’s Orange County oil spill. They were on the lookout for oil at the Santa Margarita River, Harbor Beach and Oceanside City Beach, Aqua Hedionda Lagoon, near the Del Mar Fairgrounds, San Dieguito Lagoon, Los Peñasquitos Lagoon and La Jolla Shores-Scripps.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Judge Finds Environmental Review of Huge Otay Ranch Projects Failed to Account for Wildfire Risks

A judge Thursday vacated San Diego County’s approvals of proposed Otay Ranch projects near Chula Vista, citing faulty environmental documents. The court found that the county’s Environmental Impact Report did not adequately disclose nor analyze the projects’ impacts, especially potential wildfire risks. Several environmental groups, supported by the California Attorney...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy