County Reports 387 New Virus Cases, 12 Deaths as Fully Vaccinated Near 80%

A young woman is vaccinated at a San Diego County site. Courtesy HHSA

San Diego County reported 387 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths on Wednesday, as the fully vaccinated rate approached 80% of eligible residents.

More than 4.82 million vaccine doses have been administered in San Diego County, with 2.48 million people — or 88.7% of eligible county residents — having received at least one dose, according to the latest data.

Fully vaccinated county residents number more than 2.23 million, or around 79.4% of the county’s eligible population.

Wednesday’s numbers brought the county’s cumulative totals to 359,537 cases and 4,104 deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 38 new deaths were reported since the last report on Sept. 29 — 12 women and 26 men who died between Aug. 9 and Oct. 3. Six were 80 years of age or older, nine were in their 70s, nine were in their 60s, seven were in their 50s and seven were in their 40s.

Of the recent deaths, eight were fully vaccinated and 30 were not fully vaccinated.

In the past 30 days, there were 293 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Of these, 285 people were not fully vaccinated and eight were fully vaccinated.

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals decreased from 338 on Tuesday to 327 Wednesday, with 82 of those patients in intensive care, according to state figures.

A total of 42 new community outbreaks were confirmed in the past seven days: 16 in grade school settings, five in government settings, four in business settings, four in daycare/preschool/childcare settings, four in restaurant/bar settings, two in after-school program settings, two in fitness/gym settings, one in a college/university setting, one in a construction setting, one in a distribution warehouse setting, one in a hotel/resort/spa setting and one in a restaurant setting.

A total of 22,455 tests were reported to the county, and the percentage of new positive cases was 1.7%. The 14-day rolling percentage of positive cases among tests is 2.5%.