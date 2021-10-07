CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Salle, MI

Cranbrook defeats De La Salle in Catholic League soccer final

By Chuck Klonke
The Oakland Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCranbrook’s senior-laden soccer team knew that it was running out of chances for a Catholic League championship. “After getting here four times and getting beat three times, we knew things had to change,” said Bennett Luckoff, who was one of the standouts in a fine defensive effort that carried the Cranes to a 4-1 victory against Central Division champion De La Salle in the Bishop Division final Wednesday at Catholic Central.

