Cranbrook defeats De La Salle in Catholic League soccer final
Cranbrook’s senior-laden soccer team knew that it was running out of chances for a Catholic League championship. “After getting here four times and getting beat three times, we knew things had to change,” said Bennett Luckoff, who was one of the standouts in a fine defensive effort that carried the Cranes to a 4-1 victory against Central Division champion De La Salle in the Bishop Division final Wednesday at Catholic Central.www.theoaklandpress.com
