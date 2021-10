Pavel Francouz suffered an injury during the game against the Vegas Golden Knights and will be out for 3-4 weeks with a lower body injury. This comes as a huge loss for the Colorado Avalanche who are relying on Francouz to be the backup goalie for Darcy Kuemper. He was scheduled to play all of the preseason game before he got injured, and then Jonas Johansson filled in after Francouz was taken out of the game.

