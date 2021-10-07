CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fat Bear Week 2021: before-and-after pictures of the contenders

Twelve bulging bears battled it out to take home the illustrious title of Alaska’s fattest bear earlier this week. Thousands cast their vote in the annual competition which compares the pre-hibernation weight gain of the Katmai national park residents. Master-of-salmon and reigning champion Otis took the crown this year, with a charming underdog backstory that ultimately won over bear enthusiasts. Pre-hibernation weight gain over Alaska’s short summer and fall is crucial for bears heading into the long, freezing winter. Gorging on salmon during this time allows the bears to emerge healthy from hibernation when spring comes around.

