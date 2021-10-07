Inspira Health Appoints New VP of Inspira Medical Group

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that Mary T. Bassett, MD, MPH has been appointed as New York State's new Commissioner of Health. With more than 30 years of experience devoted to promoting health equity and social justice, both in the United States and abroad, Dr. Bassett's career has spanned academia, government, and not-for-profit work. Bassett currently serves as Director of the Francois-Xavier Bagnoud Center for Health and Human Rights at Harvard University and FXB Professor of the Practice of Health and Human Rights in the department of Social and Behavioral Sciences at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. She previously served as New York City's Health Commissioner from 2014 through the summer of 2018. Bassett will take over for outgoing Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, effective December 1st.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO