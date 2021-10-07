Inspira Health Appoints New VP of Inspira Medical Group

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleInspira Health has announced the appointment of Steven Krefetz, PhD, as the new Vice President of Inspira Medical Group (IMG). Krefetz has more than 20 years of experience in the health care industry, most recently serving as the vice president of physician advocacy at New Jersey Urology. Prior to that, he worked as the senior director of operations at Axia Women’s Health and regional director of operations at Specialty Care in Nashville. Krefetz brings knowledge and experience in directing operations, strategic planning, regulatory compliance and team management to ensure operational efficiency, while driving aggressive future business growth plans.

