United settles for draw with Hartford

By Glen Rosales/For the Journal
ABQJournal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings did not quite work out the way New Mexico United would have liked Wednesday against Hartford. While New Mexico settled for a 2-all draw with Athletic in front of 6,444 at Isotopes Park, Austin snuck out of Tacoma with a 1-0 win. That pushes Bold into the fourth and final playoff spot out of the USL Championship’s Mountain Division, one point ahead of United (10-9-8, 38 points), which has also played one more game than Austin.

