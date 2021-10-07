United settles for draw with Hartford

In her third season with the University of New Mexico soccer team, Los Alamos High School alum Alix Hailey is starting to see some meaningful time on the pitch. “I think Alix has put herself in the position to be competing for minutes, which is what you want from any player,” said Lobos head coach Heather Dyche. “Candidly, I think that’s the standard. If you want more, you have to do more. If you want to be a bigger-impact player, you have to be able to have a bigger impact on things. Alix is certainly somebody who has invested in herself.”

