CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Tange Jean Oliver

Times Daily
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRUSSELLVILLE — Tange Jean Oliver, age 44, of Russellville, passed away at her residence on Saturday, October 02, 2021. Tange was a 1995 graduate of Phil Campbell High School. She enjoyed working at Scruggs Farm Warehouse in Tupelo and she was a member of the Eastern Brahman Breeders Association. Tange was a special woman, who loved everyone she came in contact with. She had a heart of gold, never seeing differences in people, just wanted to help anyone she could. She was feisty and loved life, and always had a soft spot in her heart for any animal. She brought home numerous animals just because they needed taking care of. She was an exceptional wife, mother, and a best friend to all three of her children. She leaves her family and friends with so many wonderful memories. Her life motto was “always build a better boat.”

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#John Howard#Calvary Baptist Church#Russellville#Phil Campbell High School#Scruggs Farm Warehouse
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Senate candidate Herschel Walker cancels fundraiser after donor's use of vaccine-needle swastika on social media

Republican candidate Hershel Walker, the former NFL player running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, canceled a fundraiser on Wednesday after the event's host was condemned for using a profile picture of a swastika made of vaccine syringes on social media. Republican donor Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais, a Texas filmmaker, was scheduled...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy