RUSSELLVILLE — Tange Jean Oliver, age 44, of Russellville, passed away at her residence on Saturday, October 02, 2021. Tange was a 1995 graduate of Phil Campbell High School. She enjoyed working at Scruggs Farm Warehouse in Tupelo and she was a member of the Eastern Brahman Breeders Association. Tange was a special woman, who loved everyone she came in contact with. She had a heart of gold, never seeing differences in people, just wanted to help anyone she could. She was feisty and loved life, and always had a soft spot in her heart for any animal. She brought home numerous animals just because they needed taking care of. She was an exceptional wife, mother, and a best friend to all three of her children. She leaves her family and friends with so many wonderful memories. Her life motto was “always build a better boat.”