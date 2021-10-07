CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Rangers assist four hikers this past week

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 7 days ago

– Rangers assist hiker having seizures. On Oct. 3 at 1:45 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook dispatch was notified of a 26-year-old hiker from Brooklyn having seizures near Avalanche Pass in the Eastern High Peaks Wilderness Area. Four forest rangers, two assistant forest rangers and the Marcy Dam caretaker responded to assist. At 2:12 p.m., rescuers located the hiker, performed a medical assessment and helped them back to the trailhead. At 4:13 p.m., the hiker was turned over to Lake Placid Rescue for transport to a local hospital.

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers assist sick kayaker on Cranberry Lake

Wilderness Rescue: On Oct. 6 at 10:11 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a hiker who reporter another hiker with an ankle injury on Giant Mountain in the Giant Mountain Wilderness Area. The caller stated that the injured hiker was less than a half-mile up the trail. Forest Rangers Lewis, Curcio, Martin, and Sabo responded to assist. Ranger Lewis made contact with New York State Police Trooper Mendelsohn, who was flagged down and was with the 54-year-old hiker from Saratoga Springs about three-tenths of a mile in on the trail. While Ranger Lewis hiked in, Rangers Martin and Sabo retrieved a litter and backpack carriers from the Keene Valley Fire Department and brought them to the injured hiker’s location. Rangers stabilized the injury and packaged her in the litter for carry out. Once out of the woods, the hiker declined additional medical treatment. Resources were clear of the scene at 12:11 a.m.
FULTON COUNTY, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers locate lost hikers on Sleeping Beauty, at Nicks Lake trail

On Oct. 1 at 6:53 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook Dispatch received a request for assistance from two hikers who became disoriented while hiking Sleeping Beauty Mountain. The 65- and 69-year-old hikers from Long Island were on a trail, but were not sure which trail, as the trail markers were not the same color as the markers on their original trail. Neither hiker had headlamps, maps, food, water, or hiking equipment. At 9:40 p.m., Forest Rangers Donegan and Arnold located the couple on the trail near Bumps Pond, approximately 1.5 miles from the trailhead. The Rangers provided the hikers with jackets, food, and water before escorting them to the trailhead. Forest Rangers and the hikers were back at the trailhead at 12:20 a.m.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Hunters Report 'Nightmare' After Elk Take on Wyoming Island

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — If Bob Geringer had another shot, he says he wouldn’t have pulled the trigger. The 79-year-old Salol, Minnesota, man had been in Jackson Hole for several days while out on his first-ever elk hunt. Checking out a new-to-him area alongside the scenic Snake River on a recent morning, Geringer and two pals finally found what they were looking for: a pile of elk, bunched up on a mid-river island. Treading along Emily’s Pond Levee they got to within shooting range, squeezed off about seven shots and watched three cow elk and a calf fall — which was legal, because the non-resident hunters had several licenses each.
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hikers#Lake Placid#Rangers#Dec#Avalanche Pass#Marcy Dam#Forest
Fox News

3 men charged after national park incident involving brown bears

Three men have been charged after getting too close to brown bears in Alaska's Katmai National Park and Preserve. The U.S. attorney's office filed charges Thursday following the Aug. 9, 2018 incident. "Every case is unique, and it takes varying amounts of time to bring forth criminal charges," spokesperson Lisa...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Hiking
Q2 News

Hunters kill charging grizzly bear near Gardiner

A group of hunters in the backcountry east of Gardiner shot and killed a grizzly bear in self-defense on Oct. 3, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP). FWP said in a news release that the incident occurred as the hunters were processing a harvested elk near Bull Mountain during an early-season rifle hunt in Hunting District 316.
GARDINER, MT
ABC 4

Rangers searching for overdue hiker at Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are still searching for an overdue hiker who went missing on Sept. 28 in Zion National Park. 79-year-old John Fiske Burg was staying with a group of 50 hikers and was last seen leaving the La Quinta Hotel in Kanab. He told the group that...
SPRINGDALE, UT
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri Bow Hunters Share Video of a Bear Under Their Stand

Some Missouri hunters were out waiting for a whitetail to pass by their deer stand when they had a visitor of a different kind. If you weren't aware, we're currently in the middle of Missouri archery season as Missouri Hunting Outfitters shared. Based on the video description, this happened in south central Missouri just a few days ago. Hunters in their deer stand were being investigated by a bear below them.
MISSOURI STATE
ksl.com

Missing Zion National Park hiker found after making calls to 911 and family, rangers say

Officials at Zion National Park were looking for John Fiske Burg, who had been missing since Tuesday, Sept. 28. (Zion National Park) — SPRINGDALE, Washington County — A79-year-old man who had been missing since Tuesday called 911 and his family before he was located by Air Force airmen flying over Zion National Park on Saturday afternoon, park officials said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ksl.com

Missing Zion hiker's dropped call offered 'hope' needed to save him, ranger says

A Nellis Air Force helicopter departs Zion National Park after crews rescued 79-year-old John Fiske Burg Saturday. Burg was missing for four days before he was found. (Zion National Park) Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes. SPRINGDALE, Washington County — The phone call John Fiske Burg made to emergency services Friday...
ACCIDENTS
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Ausable River restored to cope with climate change

Ten years ago, Hurricane Irene dumped nearly a foot of rain in sections of the Adirondacks. Rivers and towns were flooded and roads and bridges were ripped apart. One of the rivers hit hardest by Irene has since been re-engineered to handle more extreme storms. Along a stretch of the...
WILMINGTON, NY
Adirondack Daily Enterprise

Despite finds, Chautauqua trails have ‘saved lives’

From Bill Ward’s perspective, Chautauqua Rails to Trails has been a lifesaver of sorts during some of the darkest of days of COVID-19. Ward, in an interview on Friday, said it’s hard to ignore the impact the ongoing pandemic has had on the trail system, which has segments from Sherman to Brocton totaling about 30 miles. He estimates that during the summer of 2020, trail usage went up 60 to 80%.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy