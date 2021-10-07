Rangers assist four hikers this past week
– Rangers assist hiker having seizures. On Oct. 3 at 1:45 p.m., DEC’s Ray Brook dispatch was notified of a 26-year-old hiker from Brooklyn having seizures near Avalanche Pass in the Eastern High Peaks Wilderness Area. Four forest rangers, two assistant forest rangers and the Marcy Dam caretaker responded to assist. At 2:12 p.m., rescuers located the hiker, performed a medical assessment and helped them back to the trailhead. At 4:13 p.m., the hiker was turned over to Lake Placid Rescue for transport to a local hospital.www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com
