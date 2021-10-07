Sgt. Nick Risner

FLORENCE — James Nicholas “Nick” Risner, age 40, of Florence, Alabama, passed away October 2, 2021, at Huntsville Hospital. Visitation will be Friday October 8th, 2021 at Faith Church, 3601 Florence Blvd., Florence, Alabama, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Service will follow with Pastor Eric Taylor officiating. A private graveside will be held for family and fellow officers. The service will be streamed live on Faith Church Facebook page, starting at 2:00 p.m.