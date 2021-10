TUSCUMBIA — Sharon Marie Clark, 74, Tuscumbia, passed away on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. There will be a private memorial service for the family. Sharon attended Faith Church in Florence. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Sharon loved Alabama Football and was an avid Crimson Tide Fan. ROLL TIDE!!! She was preceded in death by her parents, Gaston and Eula Tice.