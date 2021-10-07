CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tama, IA

Meskwaki Health Services to receive Heroes in Health Award

Times-Republican
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTAMA — The National Indian Health Board will be awarding the Meskwaki Health Clinic with its most prestigious award, the “Heroes in Health Award,” virtually on Oct. 6. Located in Washington DC on Capitol Hill, the non-profit organization provides a variety of services to tribes including advocacy, policy formation, regulatory tracking and Indian health research. Annually, they recognize a small group of people/organizations who demonstrate outstanding service in the quest to improve Native health and seek to honor the good work being done all around Indian Country.

www.timesrepublican.com

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Marshalltown, IA
Local
Iowa Health
City
Tama, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Health Clinics#Meskwaki Health Services#Native#Settlement#Nihb#The Meskwaki Nation#Indian Health Services#The Indian Health Service
CBS News

Senate candidate Herschel Walker cancels fundraiser after donor's use of vaccine-needle swastika on social media

Republican candidate Hershel Walker, the former NFL player running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, canceled a fundraiser on Wednesday after the event's host was condemned for using a profile picture of a swastika made of vaccine syringes on social media. Republican donor Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais, a Texas filmmaker, was scheduled...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy