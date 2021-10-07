Meskwaki Health Services to receive Heroes in Health Award

TAMA — The National Indian Health Board will be awarding the Meskwaki Health Clinic with its most prestigious award, the “Heroes in Health Award,” virtually on Oct. 6. Located in Washington DC on Capitol Hill, the non-profit organization provides a variety of services to tribes including advocacy, policy formation, regulatory tracking and Indian health research. Annually, they recognize a small group of people/organizations who demonstrate outstanding service in the quest to improve Native health and seek to honor the good work being done all around Indian Country.