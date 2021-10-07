CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka women to not tour Pakistan in October

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombo [Sri Lanka], October 7 (ANI): The series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan women will not be going ahead in October this year following a change in management at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). As per ESPNcricinfo, sources within the PCB have said that they are finding it tough to...

