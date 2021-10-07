CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Giving Thought: Upstart Highwater Farm quickly making big strides feeding community

By Tamara Tormohlen Giving Thought
Aspen Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat sort of farm hosts outdoor movie nights for the public and sells T-shirts, ball caps and stickers featuring its logo?. The answer is Highwater Farm in Silt, where building community and nurturing the fan base is nearly as important as the quality of the produce. This 2-year-old nonprofit earns most of its revenue by selling vegetables at regional farmer’s markets and through its CSA (community-supported agriculture), where people buy shares of the farm’s harvest in advance and receive seasonal veggies and/or fruit during the growing months.

