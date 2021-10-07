High school football Week 7 preview | Thursday games

Biggersville's Zack Winters points to friends in the stands before Friday's game with TCPS. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

FEATURED GAMES

Houston (6-0, 1-0) at North Pontotoc (3-3, 0-1)

THE PLAYERS

Houston: QB Red Parker has completed 38 of 58 passes for 690 yards, 7 TDs, 1 INT; he has rushed for 448 yards, 8 TDs on 43 carries. … RB Jalen Washington has rushed for 820 yards, 10 TDs on 67 carries. … LB Jamal Cooperwood has made 31 tackles.

North Pontotoc: QB Reece Kentner has completed 73 of 137 passes for 1,100 yards, 7 TDs, 8 INTs; he has rushed for 187 yards, 4 TD on 63 carries. … WR Winn Navarette has made 22 catches for 499 yards, 5 TDs. … S Jordan Pitts has made 42 tackles.

FOUR DOWNS

• Last week, Houston beat South Pontotoc 48-21; North Pontotoc lost to Ripley 28-7.

• This is just the second meeting between these teams; Houston won 27-13 in 2017.

• Houston averages 519.8 yards per game, including 347.3 on the ground.

• Houston is seeking its first 7-0 start since 1999.

NEXT UP: Houston at Pontotoc; North Pontotoc hosts New Albany.

Pontotoc (3-3, 1-0) at South Pontotoc (2-4, 0-1)

THE PLAYERS

Pontotoc: RB Jordan Ball has rushed for 523 yards, 7 TDs on 89 carries. … RB Montinique Wilson has rushed for 171 yards, 1 TD on 27 carries. … WR Nic Townsend has made 30 catches for 462 yards, 5 TDs.

South Pontotoc: QB Clayton Heatherly has completed 30 of 48 passes for 499 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs. … RB Braxton Morphis has rushed for 277 yards, 2 TDs on 29 carries. … LB Chase Long has recorded 29 tackles, 2 sacks.

FOUR DOWNS

• Last week, Pontotoc beat New Albany 14-13; South Pontotoc lost to Houston 48-21.

• Pontotoc has won six in a row over South Pontotoc, including 36-29 last year.

• Pontotoc is averaging 182.8 rushing yards per game.

• This is a Division 2-4A game.

NEXT UP: Pontotoc hosts Houston; South Pontotoc at Ripley.

Okolona (2-4, 1-1) at Tupelo Christian (3-2, 2-0)

THE PLAYERS

Okolona: QB Trejin Pickens has completed 22 of 49 passes for 308 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs; he has rushed for 221 yards, 4 TDs on 60 carries. … RB Kelsey Loving has rushed for 200 yards, 3 TDs on 34 carries. … WR/DB Dailin Cooperwood has 8 catches for 135 yards, 2 TDs; he has 2 INTs on defense.

TCPS: QB Jake Prather has completed 37 of 77 passes for 681 yards, 6 TDs, 3 INTs. … RB Emmanuel Randle has rushed for 581 yards, 7 TDs on 80 carries. … LB Jaden Warren has made 44 tackles, 6 TFL.

FOUR DOWNS

• Last week, Okolona lost to Smithville 10-8; TCPS beat Biggersville 35-25.

• TCPS won last year’s meeting, 50-21.

• TCPS ran for a season-high 336 yards last week.

• This is a Division 1-1A game.

NEXT UP: Okolona hosts Thrasher; TCPS at Ashland.

ALSO TONIGHT

Ashland (0-4, 0-2) at Thrasher (0-5, 0-2)

Thrasher has been outscored 252-7 this season and is coming off a 54-0 loss to Falkner. This is a Division 1-1A game.

Baldwyn (5-1, 1-0) at Myrtle (2-3, 0-1)

Baldwyn QB Jamaury Marshall has passed for 1,067 yards, 10 TDs and 1 INT. Baldwyn, the Journal’s No. 1-ranked small school, is 2-0 all-time against Myrtle. This is a 1-2A showdown.

Calhoun City (0-6, 0-1) at Eupora (5-1, 1-0)

Calhoun City has started 0-6 for the first time since 1977, when it lost its first nine games. Eupora is led by running back Jay Stevenson, who has rushed for 860 yards and 16 TDs. This is a 2-2A clash.

Kossuth (4-2, 1-0) at Alcorn Central (3-3, 0-1)

Kossuth’s rushing attack is led by running back Brady Kelly (388 yards, 3 TDs) and QB Jack Johnson (376 yards, 6 TDs). The Aggies have won 12 in a row versus Alcorn Central. This is a 1-3A game.

Tishomingo County (1-5, 0-1) at Caledonia (5-1, 1-0)

Tishomingo County is allowing 46.7 points per game and is facing a Caledonia team that is scoring 43 per game. Now 1-4A foes, these teams last met in 2016, with the Cavaliers winning 49-6.

