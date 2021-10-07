CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Stitching Our Story: Hmong Cross-Stitching Workshop

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for this 4-week Hmong Cross-Stitching Workshop at 6 PM on Thursdays, September 16, 23, and 30, as well as October 7. Learn customs and elements of Hmong culture and cross-stitching. This is a hands-on workshop. Supplies will be included and you’ll have time to work on a cross-stitch project during this workshop. Registration is required and opens on Monday, August 30, at 9 AM on the “Events” page of Manitowoc Public Library’s website (www.manitowoclibrary.org). Space is very limited! Please Note: You must register for the September 16 workshop in order to attend the subsequent weeks of the series.

