CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

EXCLUSIVE-Lawyers warn EU against labelling gas as a 'green' investment

By Kate Abnett
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

* ClientEarth says move would breach several EU laws

* Brussels decision on gas in ‘taxonomy’ due this year

BRUSSELS, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The environmental law firm ClientEarth has warned the European Union that it would be breaching its own laws if it labels investments in gas-fuelled energy as “green” in upcoming finance regulations.

In a Wednesday letter to the bloc’s executive seen by Reuters, ClientEarth said categorising gas as environmentally friendly would violate other laws, including the EU’s legally binding target to reduce its net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels, and bring them to zero by 2050.

The EU is close to finishing the climate portion of its sustainable finance taxonomy, a first-of-its-kind regulation that aims to steer private capital out of polluting economic activities and into those the EU deems environmentally friendly.

The European Commission is expected to make a decision in the coming months on whether the climate taxonomy, the bulk of which it proposed rules for earlier this year, will label natural gas and nuclear energy as green investments.

“If it were adopted, this is likely to increase investments in activities utilising natural gas and would be in total contradiction with the commitments undertaken by the European Commission both at international and EU level,” ClientEarth said in the letter.

A European Commission official said it had received the letter and would respond “in due time”.

ClientEarth said legislation that supported funding for gas would divert money that could otherwise be spent on renewable energy. The taxonomy would not block investors from putting money into gas projects, but it would ban them from labelling such investments as sustainable.

The lawyers added gas also fails to meet a key plank of the taxonomy regulation, which states that to be deemed climate friendly investments must “contribute substantially to the stabilisation of greenhouse gas emissions at a level that prevents dangerous anthropogenic climate change.”

While gas is not as polluting as coal, it still produces carbon emissions when burned and is linked to potent methane emissions, both of which must be rapidly reduced to meet the Paris climate goals.

However, some EU countries see gas as a transition fuel and say it should be included in the taxonomy to support investments that would help them phase out coal-fuelled energy.

The disagreement has fuelled extensive lobbying from governments and forced the Commission to delay its decision on gas by almost a year.

Tensions have been stoked further in recent weeks as European gas prices have soared to record high levels, prompting some countries to call for a faster shift away from fossil fuels to reduce exposure to volatile prices. (Reporting by Kate Abnett and Simon Jessop; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Asia's energy pivot is a warning to Australia: clinging to coal is bad for the economy

The COP26 climate negotiations are just weeks away, and the tide is now turning against international finance of coal-fired power generation. The implications for Australia cannot be ignored. China, Japan and South Korea have been three of the largest public funders of overseas coal projects, pouring billions of dollars into new coal-fired power plants across the Asia-Pacific. This has enabled a wave of coal projects in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Vietnam. But in recent months, the three funding nations have each made public statements about curtailing or ending taxpayer support for new international coal power. It follows a pledge in May...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU moves to tamp down high energy prices

The EU on Wednesday presented a "toolbox" of measures to mitigate an energy crunch that threatens to send Europeans' power bills soaring. The European Commission has been under pressure to act on the looming crisis, even though individual EU governments are more directly responsible for their energy sources and taxation. Consumers' "concern is understandable, justified," said EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson as she unveiled the proposals. "Winter is coming and for many, electricity bills are higher than they have been for a decade. We have seen gas price surge across the world driven mostly by demand in Asia."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Natural Gas#Labelling#The European Union#The European Commission
Reuters

EUROPE GAS-Prices up as EU floats joint gas purchasing plan

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices rose on Wednesday amid colder weather forecasts, high Asian coal prices and as the European Commission outlined measures to tackle surging prices. * The British wholesale gas contract for immediate delivery was up 7.50 pence at 213.50 pence per...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
94.1 Duke FM

EU to seek ban on oil and gas exploration in the Arctic

(Reuters) – The European Union will seek a ban on tapping new oil, coal and gas deposits in the Arctic to protect a region severely affected by climate change, according to a proposal for the bloc’s new Arctic strategy published on Wednesday. The European Commission proposal reflects the EU’s efforts...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Ukraine demands greater support from lukewarm EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday demanded more support from European leaders against Russia but came away from talks with few practical measures. Zelensky hosted European Council leader Charles Michel and European Commission leader Ursula von der Leyen in Kiev as Europe faces a gas crisis after a surge in prices and drop in reserves. The Ukrainian leader, who fiercely opposes a new gas pipeline that is set to bypass his country and increase Europe's energy reliance on Russia, put the crisis front and centre on Tuesday. "It is necessary to develop a common long-term vision of Europe's energy security," Zelensky told a news conference after the talks.
ECONOMY
TIME

Why Coal Shortages in Asia Might Be Good News for Clean Energy

Power crises in China and India that have caused blackouts and factory shutdowns are highlighting the region’s reliance on the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel: coal. But some experts say the energy supply problems facing two of the world’s largest economies might lead to more support for renewable energy and help to accelerate the sector’s growth.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Coal Industry1
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

World failing to hit climate goals and governments must accelerate transition to clean energy, IEA urges

The world is not on course to reduce the emission of planet-heating greenhouse gases to net zero by the year 2050, and with emission levels still on the rise, urgent action must be taken by governments around the world, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Less than three weeks away from the UN’s highly anticipated Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow, the IEA has highlighted the scale of the challenge facing countries in the move away from polluting fossil fuels to clean energy sources.Following a recession brought on by Covid-19, 2021 has seen a rebound in coal and oil consumption,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Bulgarian coal miners demand job security, fear changes

Hundreds of Bulgarian coal miners and energy workers staged a protest on Wednesday to demand government guarantees for their jobs amid bids by the European Union to close mines and reduce carbon emissions. Buses carried protesters from across Bulgaria for the rally in downtown Sofia where demonstrators chanted “We want jobs!” as they marched to the government headquarters.Bulgarian miners say the EU’s time frame for closing coal mining and coal extraction is too short and argue it shouldn't come at the expense of the bloc’s poorest and most carbon-dependent regions. The organizers of the protest — the country's...
LABOR ISSUES
KREX

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

World's clean energy transition 'too slow': IEA

The global transition to clean energy is still far too slow to meet climate pledges and risks fuelling even greater price volatility, the International Energy Agency warned on Wednesday. "We are not investing enough to meet for future energy needs, and the uncertainties are setting the stage for a volatile period ahead," said IEA chief Fatih Birol. "The social and economic benefits of accelerating clean energy transitions are huge, and the costs of inaction are immense." In its annual World Energy Outlook report -- published just weeks before the COP26 summit in Glasgow -- the IEA calculated that investment in clean energy projects and infrastructure would need to be more than trebled over the next decade if those pledges are to be met.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

EU offers border 'express lane' to solve N.Ireland Brexit row

The EU on Wednesday offered to reduce customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for Northern Ireland in the hope of averting a new Brexit-related spat. A team of EU negotiators on Wednesday delivered the plans to London a day after the UK's Brexit minister David Frost said the current deal -- known as the Northern Ireland Protocol -- should be ripped up.
EUROPE
The Independent

G7 panel calls for change in global economic governance ahead of G20 and Cop26

The G7 economic resilience panel has called for significant change in economic governance to better prepare global economies for the next crisis.Under the UK’s presidency of the G7, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Lord Sedwill, former cabinet secretary and national security adviser, as the chairman of an independent G7 panel on economic resilience.The panel, consisting of eight experts appointed by G7 leaders, was asked to report on challenges to the global economic system and for an assessment of policiess to strengthen resilience against future shocks.Lord Sedwill presented the panel’s initial set of recommendations to the G7 at a summit in...
WORLD
Reuters

Energy crunch stokes inflation, economic recovery concerns

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Authorities from Beijing to Delhi scrambled to fill a yawning power supply gap on Tuesday, triggering global stock and bond market wobbles on worries that rising energy costs will stoke inflation and curtail an economic recovery. Power prices have surged to record highs in recent...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Suddenly we are in the middle of a global energy crisis. What happened?

Far from emerging from the COVID shock awash with fuel, as might be expected after an economic slowdown, the world is entering a new energy crisis the like of which hasn’t been seen since the 1970s. European and Asian gas prices are at an all-time high, the oil price is at a three-year high, and the price of coal is soaring on the back of energy shortages across China, India and Germany. The surge in demand is being driven mostly by recovering economies and anticipated extreme weather across Europe and north-east Asia. China is stockpiling domestic coal and gas reserves, and Russia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

EU's first green bond issuance raises $13.8 billion

The European Commission issued its inaugural green bonds Tuesday, raising 12 billion euros ($13.8 billion) from a sale that attracted strong demand from investors.The EU's executive branch is planning to issue up to 250 billion euros in green bonds by the end of 2026 as part of its plans to finance the 27-nation bloc’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. The EU commission said the 15-year bond was more than 11 times oversubscribed, with books exceeding 135 billion euros. Johannes Hahn the commissioner in charge of budget and administration, said “this marks the largest green bond order book ever...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Christmas comes early: EU, UK back to Brexit wrangling

It was late on Christmas Eve last year when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce.There was hope that now-separated Britain and the 27-nation bloc would sail their relationship toward calmer waters. Don't even think about it. Such was the bile and bad blood stirred up by the diplomatic brinkmanship and bitter divorce that, two months from another Christmas, insults of treachery and duplicitousness are flying again.“It was written in the stars from the start,” sighed Professor Hendrik Vos of Ghent University. "There...
EUROPE
Reuters

Reuters

201K+
Followers
221K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy