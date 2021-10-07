Prep Notebook: Pontotoc loses QB Armstrong for the season

Pontotoc quarterback Conner Armstrong is out for the season with a separated left shoulder. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

Pontotoc escaped last week with a 14-13 win over New Albany in both teams' Division 2-4A opener, but it came at a cost.

The Warriors (3-3, 1-0) lost starting quarterback Conner Armstrong for the season with a Grade 5 shoulder separation on his left throwing arm.

“Any time you lose your starting quarterback, you just got to find a way (to win),” Pontotoc head coach Jeff Carter said.

Armstrong had completed 47.2% of his passes for 732 yards, five touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added 156 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

In Armstrong’s absence, junior Nic Townsend stepped up to lead the team to the win, throwing just two passes from the midway point of the second quarter. Townsend is expected to be the team’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, which makes the Warriors’ offense one-dimensional for the time being.

“You lose a dimension with him at wideout and at corner, too, because he was a two-way guy,” said Carter. “You lose that threat. But there is some things he can do that Conner couldn’t do.”

Pontotoc’s new look on offense will get tested again tonight at South Pontotoc.

“I think having a week to prepare Nic to play quarterback, I feel good about the offense because we’re still pretty healthy,” said Carter.

Wave cresting

Tupelo’s swim team has closed its regular season on a strong note.

The boys and girls teams were both victorious at their home meet Tuesday – the final meet before North half on Oct. 16. It was the third-straight win for the boys and second-straight for the girls.

“I think the future of our girls team is really bright,” first-year coach Josh Daniel said. “I think we can do good things this year, but there’s a lot of young kids on the girls team.”

Tupelo’s boys came in second to Oxford at the Oxford Invitational on Sept. 16 but then beat the Chargers by a point five days later at the Tupelo Aquatic Center.

The Golden Wave have been on a roll ever since, led by seniors Anders Caldwell and Christian Simpson. Those two each won a pair of individual races Tuesday.

“Those two seniors for sure have the been backbone of this team,” Daniel said. “It’s sort of plug and play. Wherever you need them, you can stick them in there and they perform at a high level every time.”

Central streaking

Alcorn Central’s volleyball squad is entering the postseason on a roll.

The Daily Journal’s No. 2-ranked team has won 10 of its last 11 matches, with the lone loss being a forfeit to division foe Kossuth due to being in quarantine.

The Lady Bears (23-4) have been led, as usual, by two-time reigning Daily Journal Player of the Year Mia Griffin. She has 253 kills, 219 digs and 48 service aces.

She’s gotten a lot of good of help from the likes of Cayleigh Shipman and Amelia Lancaster, the latter of whom is dealing with a foot injury.

“We’ve got a solid seven or eight, a little bit of depth,” coach Eric Lancaster said. “… If we get well and get our injuries fixed, I feel like that we have a good shot.”

Alcorn Central opens the playoffs Tuesday at Winona.