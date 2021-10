(670 The Score) Rookie Justin Fields will start at quarterback for the Bears against the Lions on Sunday, the team announced Saturday evening. The Bears revealed the news while simultaneously downgrading veteran quarterback Andy Dalton (knee) from questionable to doubtful to play. Bears coach Matt Nagy had previously indicated the team would make a game-time decision on its starting quarterback. Sunday will mark the second start of Fields’ professional career. His first came in a 26-6 loss to the Browns last Sunday, when he struggled in going 6-of-20 for 68 yards and was sacked nine times behind a porous offensive line.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO