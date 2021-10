Make it back-to-back years for the Wooster as the Generals officially cruised to their second Ohio Cardinal Conference Tournament title in a row today. There wasn't much drama this year as the Generals showed their depth with a dominating win as they piled up 57 points and distanced themselves from second-place Ashland, who had 36. Lexington (35 points) was third followed by Mt. Vernon (22.5), Madison (15.5), West Holmes (5) and Mansfield Senior (1).

WOOSTER, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO