VALORANT players can now unlock the brand new Just Business Spray by linking their account to Prime Gaming starting on Sept. 27. The Just Business spray features one of VALORANT's sentinel agents, Cypher without his hat in front of a red line moving up, noting that his stocks or other plans are going well. Cypher still has his blue eyes and face mask, but he's wearing a new suit. Hopefully, Riot will give players the option to switch clothing for agents in the future. Players can use this spray to let teammates know they're doing great or as a sarcastic remark when the enemy team is losing.

RETAIL ・ 14 DAYS AGO