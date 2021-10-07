CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Chris Taylor's Thrilling Walk-Off Saves Dodgers' Postseason Dreams

By Madeline Coleman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WELLk_0cJh2fnx00

Los Angeles was down with two outs when Taylor stepped up to bat, and teammate Cody Bellinger had managed to walk and steal his way to second base.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chris Taylor singlehandedly kept the Dodgers' postseason dreams alive as he walloped a two-run walk-off homer into deep left field at the bottom of the ninth to beat the Cardinals, 3-1, in a tense National League wild-card game.

Per MLB Stats , the utilityman is the first player in franchise history to hit a walk-off in a winner-take-all postseason matchup.

"Let him have the bag," Taylor said when asked what he was thinking when Cody Bellinger stole second. "I was taking that pitch all the way. Let him get in scoring position. Once he got there, I was honestly just trying to hit a single, not trying to do too much.

"And he gave me a good slider to hit."

Max Scherzer made the start for the Dodgers, pitching just a little over four innings before heading to the bullpen. Los Angeles was down with two outs when Taylor stepped up to bat, and teammate Bellinger had managed to walk and steal his way to second base before Taylor brought it home.

The 31-year-old said, "I was trying to keep things small and big things happened."

Los Angeles will face the Giants on Friday night for Game 1 of the best-of-five NLDS —the first time ever the two will face off in a playoff series.

More MLB Coverage:

Welcome to the Updated Version of Playoff Baseball
Expert Predictions: Who Will Win the World Series?
MLB Power Rankings: Sizing Up the Postseason Field Ahead
Will the Cardinals' Hot Streak Matter in the Playoffs?

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dodgers Rumors: Could Mike Trout ruin LAD’s offseason plans with Max Scherzer?

Regardless of how the Los Angeles Dodgers‘ season ends, you can bet the front office will be jumping at the opportunity to keep Max Scherzer on the roster come November. The three-time Cy Young winner will be a free agent once his massive seven-year, $210 million contract expires in just over a month and he’ll be a hot commodity since he’s going to finish either first or second in the 2021 Cy Young race. He could have a fourth award when all is said and done.
MLB
Bleacher Report

2021 MLB Free Agents: Rumors, Predictions for Max Scherzer, Anthony Rizzo, More

The 2021 MLB postseason is underway. Tuesday and Wednesday brought us the wild-card games—with the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers advancing—and divisional series are set to begin Thursday. While eight teams are still alive in the race to win the World Series, the rest of Major League Baseball...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
Person
Cody Bellinger
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
The Big Lead

Dodgers Fans Fought Each Other at Final Home Game of ALDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants, 7-2, on Tuesday night to even their ALDS series and force a Game 5. Meanwhile, in the stands there was a fight between Dodgers fans. It's unclear what set this off, but one guy seems lucky security was on the spot.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#National League#Utilityman#Giants#Nlds#Playoffs
Bleacher Report

MLB Players Most Likely to Retire After the 2021 Season

Letting go of a good thing is really difficult. For the MLB players mentioned in this piece, they've had tremendous success throughout their careers. Some have won MVPs, batting titles, Cy Young Awards and World Series titles. But all good things must come to an end. Without truly knowing a...
MLB
FanSided

Mookie Betts was furious over Brandon Crawford’s elite grab

Mookie Betts could not believe Brandon Crawford robbed him of a base knock in Game 3. Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts was beside himself when San Francisco Giants shortstop robbed him of a clutch base hit. Runs were at a premium in Game 3 of the 2021 NLDS....
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Dodgers fans being crushed for gesture during Game 3

Los Angeles Dodgers fans seemingly broke one of the cardinal rules of baseball during the team’s Game 3 loss on Monday night. The Dodgers lost a 1-0 heartbreaker to San Francisco, with the lone run coming on an Evan Longoria home run in the top of the fifth inning. It seems something happened just moments before that home run, however. Mere moments before Longoria’s fateful swing, the wave took hold around Dodger Stadium.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dailydodgers.com

Taylor hits walk-off HR, Dodgers deck Cards 3-1 in WC game

Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers over the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 on Wednesday night in the NL wild-card game. The 106-win Dodgers advanced to a best-of-five Division Series against the NL West champion Giants, who won 107 games to barely hold off rival Los Angeles for the division title. Game 1 is Friday night in San Francisco.
MLB
theScore

Taylor walks off Cardinals to set up Dodgers-Giants NLDS

The Los Angeles Dodgers are walking off to San Francisco. Chris Taylor played the hero at Chavez Ravine on Wednesday, hitting a walk-off two-run homer off Alex Reyes to lift L.A. past the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 in the National League wild-card game. Taylor hit just the fifth walk-off homer...
MLB
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Taylor's walk-off homer sends Dodgers into MLB playoff clash with Giants

Chris Taylor belted a two-run walk-off home run Wednesday to lift the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals and into a Major League Baseball playoff showdown with the San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles kept their bid for a World Series repeat on track with...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See every angle and hear every call of Chris Taylor's epic Wild Card walk-off homer

Chris Taylor was eight for his last 72 at-bats heading into the Wild Card game against the St. Louis Cardinals. That didn’t matter. With a man on second in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium, he saw an Alex Reyes pitch coming right over the plate and deposited it into the stands to win the postseason game and send Los Angeles to a series against the longtime rival San Francisco Giants.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy