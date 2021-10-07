CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Pryor Center Hosts 'Abstract Unions' Presented by Marlon Blackwell

University of Arkansas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pryor Center Presents lecture series continues with Marlon Blackwell, FAIA, Distinguished Professor and the E. Fay Jones Chair in Architecture in the Fay Jones School of Architecture and Design, at 6 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 14, as he presents "Abstract Unions" at The David and Barbara Pryor Center for Arkansas Oral and Visual History in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. The series is part of the Pryor Center's expanded mission of education, research and outreach.

