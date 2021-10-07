Students: Participate in a Psychology Study, Get Your Flu Shot, and a $25 Gift Card

College campuses are especially vulnerable to flu outbreaks, so protect yourself and others with a flu shot. Flu vaccines should be a routine part of every autumn, like pumpkin spice lattes and flannel sweaters. But this year, flu shots are even more important than usual, since last year’s flu season was practically nonexistent due to social distancing and other pandemic precautions. Many people’s immune systems are out of practice when it comes to the flu, so all UC Davis students and staff should consider getting the safe and effective flu shot in order to keep our campus healthy.

DAVIS, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO