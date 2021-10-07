CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Students: Participate in a Psychology Study, Get Your Flu Shot, and a $25 Gift Card

University of Arkansas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParticipants needed for a study examining the effects of the immune system on social perception. People's immune system is activated when they are sick or experiencing a stressor, and recent research suggests that it affects people's social behavior as well. In their daily lives, people often have to make important decisions regarding hiring and promotions while they are sick or stressed. Thus, it is important to figure out how the immune system affects people's thought processes about other people. As part of this study, participants will be given the flu vaccine to temporarily activate their immune system.

news.uark.edu

finlandia.edu

Flu shot clinic for students, employees on Oct. 4

Finlandia’s Student Health Clinic, located in Nikander Room 14A, is hosting its annual flu shot clinic on Oct. 4 from 3 – 5 p.m. Students, employees and their families are welcome to attend. Please bring your insurance cards with you. $40 is payable by cash, check or credit if no insurance is held while a receipt for reimbursement can also be provided.
HANCOCK, MI
hottytoddy.com

Student Pharmacists Providing Flu Shots to UM Community

As flu season quickly approaches, faculty and students at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy are making it easy to stay safe without leaving campus by providing the flu vaccine through Operation Immunization. In conjunction with a national campaign driven by the American Pharmacists Association-Academy of Student Pharmacists, the...
EDUCATION
WCAX

Doctors urge you to get your flu shot this October

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the flu barely being around last year, experts say that could change this year, and they are urging everyone to get vaccinated sooner than later. “I absolutely recommend getting a flu vaccine,” said Dr. Sarah Davies with Central Vermont Medical Center. More social movement means...
BURLINGTON, VT
WILX-TV

Health officials: Help hospitals by getting your flu shot

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As a major push is underway to get the country vaccinated against COVID-19, another push is happening just ahead of what’s expected to be a nasty flu season. Health officials are asking everyone to get their flu shot. News 10 spoke with some of them Wednesday...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
case.edu

Plan to get your flu shot on campus

The Case Western Reserve University community is invited to walk-in flu shot clinics across campus over the next few weeks. To get a free flu shot, participants should bring their CWRU ID to the clinic. No pre-registration is required; all of the clinics are drop-in. As always, masks are required indoors on the CWRU campus.
CLEVELAND, OH
Daily Tar Heel

Editorial: Get your flu shot to protect yourself and others

Most conversations in medical science right now revolve around COVID-19 and booster shots. As serious as the pandemic is, it’s easy to forget that flu season is also upon us. Last year, we saw a record-low number of flu cases — likely due to widespread mask mandates, remote work and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSAV-TV

Long County vaccination clinic gives gift cards to those getting shots

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – More than 60 people who received COVID vaccine shots Thursday at the Long County Health Department clinic received something else — a $100 gift card. According to officials with the Coastal Health District, the vaccination rate in Long County stands at just 19 percent, the lowest...
LONG COUNTY, GA
Gainesville.com

Protect your family this flu season by getting vaccinated

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination coverage for the flu dropped throughout the 2020-2021 season. Following social distancing guidelines, improved hand hygiene and proper masking led to decreased rates of flu cases. However, as our children return to in-person school this flu season, it is important to remember that school-aged...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
hamlethub.com

Get your flu shot from Norwalk Health Department!

GET YOUR FLU SHOT FROM THE NORWALK HEALTH DEPARTMENT. It’s More Important than Ever to Fight the Flu! Health Department to Offer Standard and High-Dose Flu Shots at Community Clinics (NORWALK, Connecticut) – Fight the flu this Fall, and get your flu shot from the Norwalk Health Department! The best way to protect yourself and your family from the flu is to get a flu shot.
NORWALK, CT
Denver Post

Should you get your COVID-19 booster and flu shots together?

Influenza took a holiday last year and left us alone while we struggled with the pandemic, but health experts say we shouldn’t count on being so lucky this time around. They’re urging everyone to get the flu vaccine. This fall, that pitch comes amid the campaign for everyone to get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSAT 12

Now is the time to get your flu shot

SAN ANTONIO – We are entering flu season and with COVID around, there may be increased stress in getting flu shots this year. It was even mentioned in last night’s city briefing. UT Health San Antonio says only about 40% of Americans actually get their flu shot. “We are concerned...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Officials encourage residents to get flu shot

State Sen. Steve Meredith (R-05) and state Rep. Samara Heavrin (R-18) received their flu shots for the year last Friday and are encouraging Grayson County residents to do the same. Gathering in one of Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center’s (OHTLMC) classrooms, the state officials received their flu vaccinations from...
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
theaggie.org

Consider getting a flu shot this fall

College campuses are especially vulnerable to flu outbreaks, so protect yourself and others with a flu shot. Flu vaccines should be a routine part of every autumn, like pumpkin spice lattes and flannel sweaters. But this year, flu shots are even more important than usual, since last year’s flu season was practically nonexistent due to social distancing and other pandemic precautions. Many people’s immune systems are out of practice when it comes to the flu, so all UC Davis students and staff should consider getting the safe and effective flu shot in order to keep our campus healthy.
DAVIS, CA
UC Daily Campus

UConn SHaW providing free flu shots for students

Beginning this Thursday, the University of Connecticut will provide free flu shots to students in preparation for flu season, according to Student Health and Wellness (SHaW). SHaW released the dates for its flu shot clinics on their Instagram and website yesterday. With their UConn ID, Storrs students have access to vaccinations every Thursday, from Oct. 14 through Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Shippee residence hall’s Pequot Room.
COLLEGES
wvik.org

Elementary Schoolchildren Can Get Free Flu Shots

Genesis is hosting Flu Free Quad Cities again this year. It hopes to continue a trend from last year, when cases of the flu were few and far between. Registered Nurse Michele Cullen is the Community Health Manager for Genesis Visiting Nurses. She says the goal is to vaccinate as many elementary school students as possible. That's because they have contact with younger siblings, their parents, and grandparents.
DAVENPORT, IA
Myhighplains.com

No Time for Flu: CDC & AMA Encourage Americans to Get Flu Shot Now

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Centers for Disease Control and the American Medical Association have teamed up to launch the “No Time for Flu” Campaign and “#FluFOMO” campaign to encourage Americans to get their flu shot now. Last year the U.S. saw a big decrease in flu cases because at the...
Daily Free Press

Minority Report: Get the Flu Shot

The COVID-19 vaccine has been grabbing all the headlines this past year — and rightfully so. COVID-19 vaccines approved by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration are certifiably safe, effective, accessible and free. However, a vaccine that has been getting less press is also of enormous importance — the flu shot.
BOSTON, MA

