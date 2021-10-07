Students: Participate in a Psychology Study, Get Your Flu Shot, and a $25 Gift Card
Participants needed for a study examining the effects of the immune system on social perception. People's immune system is activated when they are sick or experiencing a stressor, and recent research suggests that it affects people's social behavior as well. In their daily lives, people often have to make important decisions regarding hiring and promotions while they are sick or stressed. Thus, it is important to figure out how the immune system affects people's thought processes about other people. As part of this study, participants will be given the flu vaccine to temporarily activate their immune system.news.uark.edu
