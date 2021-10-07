Join ASG and Headliners Concert Committee for the Chancellor's Ball Tonight

The Associated Student Government and Headliners Concert Committee invite students to attend the Chancellor's Ball: Masquerade themed, Thursday, Oct. 7. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with music beginning at 8:00 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel, 70 N. East Avenue, in downtown Fayetteville. The Chancellor's Ball is free to every currently-enrolled student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Transportation will also be provided to and from the event via bus from the Pi Phi gate on campus.