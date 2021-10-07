CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fayetteville, AR

Join ASG and Headliners Concert Committee for the Chancellor's Ball Tonight

University of Arkansas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Associated Student Government and Headliners Concert Committee invite students to attend the Chancellor's Ball: Masquerade themed, Thursday, Oct. 7. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with music beginning at 8:00 p.m. at the Graduate Hotel, 70 N. East Avenue, in downtown Fayetteville. The Chancellor's Ball is free to every currently-enrolled student at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Transportation will also be provided to and from the event via bus from the Pi Phi gate on campus.

news.uark.edu

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Fayetteville, AR
State
Arkansas State
Fayetteville, AR
Entertainment
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Government#Concerts#The 2021 Homecoming Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy