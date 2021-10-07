CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AIMRC Seminar on Role of Mitochondrial Networks during Embryonic Development Oct. 11

University of Arkansas
 7 days ago

The Arkansas Integrative Metabolic Research Center will host a seminar at 11:50 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, via Zoom. Richa Rikhy, associate professor at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune, will discuss her work on the role of mitochondrial dynamics during early Drosophila embryogenesis and the mechanisms through which mitochondrial networks affect key patterning events in a presentation titled "Mitochondria in Morphogenesis During Embryogenesis."

news.uark.edu

