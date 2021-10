In a brand new interview with Brazil's Diário De São Paulo, founding JUDAS PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing, who is promoting the debut album from his KK'S PRIEST project, was asked if there is any chance of him ever returning to PRIEST. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No. I asked [them] many, many times in writing. Even before doing this project, I said, 'Are you absolutely sure?' And they said, 'You're out. The door is closed.' So then I decided to put KK'S PRIEST together, and that's the only choice I've got. And now I'm fine with that. I don't see that there's any other option ever.

