Fayetteville, AR

Fall Watercolor Workshop Oct. 13

University of Arkansas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow along with local artist Tram Colwin as he teaches a step-by-step watercolor workshop to create a festive fall wreath on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in the Anne Kittrell Art Gallery! This free event will have two 1.5-hour classes starting at 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. available to sign up for on HogSync, and all materials will be provided. Students may show up at the beginning of the class if they can't RSVP to see if we have extra spots, but it is recommended that students utilize the reservation feature. If students RSVP and don't show by five minutes before class begins, the spot is forfeited.

news.uark.edu

