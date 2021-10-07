Gideon Shyrock designed Old State House in 1836
Every great building project begins with a vision. Great architects bring those visions to life by designing masterful edifices that stand the test of time. One of the most important architects in the South in the 1830s, Gideon Shryock left a deep footprint in the architecture of Little Rock. In his long and distinguished career, Shryock was the mastermind behind many memorable and iconic structures across the South, including the Old State House in Little Rock.www.thecabin.net
