Faculty Commendations Can Be Earned From the TFSC

To recognize efforts to improve teaching beyond the student evaluation scores and reward faculty who invest in teaching improvement on campus, the Teaching and Faculty Support Center awards two Teaching Faculty Commendations: the New Faculty Commendation for Teaching Commitment and the Not-So-New Faculty Commendation for Teaching Development. Teaching faculty may work toward one of these commendations during the academic year and award recipients will be recognized at the annual Faculty Teaching Awards Reception in September. Please click on the links below for more information including eligibility criteria.