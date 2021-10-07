CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
School of Human Environmental Sciences To Host Reception for Three Retirees

Cover picture for the articleThe School of Human Environmental Sciences will host a reception for three retirees at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Maudine Sanders Commons, rooms 108 and 109, in the Home Economics Building. The reception is being held for Kathleen Smith, teaching associate professor of apparel merchandising and product development; Nancy Simkins, departmental administrative manager; and Kim Neyman, departmental operations manager, who all retired over the summer.

