School of Human Environmental Sciences To Host Reception for Three Retirees
The School of Human Environmental Sciences will host a reception for three retirees at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Maudine Sanders Commons, rooms 108 and 109, in the Home Economics Building. The reception is being held for Kathleen Smith, teaching associate professor of apparel merchandising and product development; Nancy Simkins, departmental administrative manager; and Kim Neyman, departmental operations manager, who all retired over the summer.news.uark.edu
