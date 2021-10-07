Historian Co-Edits New Book on Russian History and Material Culture

This fall, two books and two international exhibits will highlight women designers whose groundbreaking work shaped the industry, redressing the design world’s exclusionary history. The upcoming works will span genres of design. The book Baseline Shift: Untold Stories of Women in Graphic Design History, for instance, covers calligraphers and bookmakers among other designers, while the book Designing Motherhood: Things that Make and Break Our Births showcases the women behind objects related to reproduction. The two exhibitions—at the Tate Modern and Vitra Design Museum—also shine a light on a diversity of pioneers, from Sophie Taeuber-Arp to furniture and fashion innovators. These new initiatives, while just a step in the long road toward gender equity in the design industry, celebrate and credit women for their legendary work. Find out more at Fast Company.

DESIGN ・ 8 DAYS AGO