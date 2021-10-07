CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Historian Co-Edits New Book on Russian History and Material Culture

University of Arkansas
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProfessor Trish Starks, from the Department of History and the U of A Humanities Center, has published a new edited volume, along with her coeditors professors Matthew P. Romaniello of Weber University in Utah and Alison K. Smith of the University of Toronto. The book, titled The Life Cycle of...

news.uark.edu

Literary Hub

On the History of Powhatan Culture and Colonization: A Reading List

When my father retired from the Royal Navy in 1955, we moved from Wallsend in northeast England to his hometown of Cambridge. Many of my classmates at the Cambridgeshire High School for Boys—where my headmaster was Olivia Newton John’s father and members of Pink Floyd were my fellow students—grew up in villages surrounding the town. Here began my love of the fenland, which I traveled by bike and on foot, investigating its history, lore, and geography. A favorite place was Wicken Fen, a surviving undrained fenland habitat, standing six feet above the surrounding drained and shrunken fens’ rich, black farmland.
POCAHONTAS
coolhunting.com

New Slate of Books + Exhibitions Redress Women’s Contributions to Design History

This fall, two books and two international exhibits will highlight women designers whose groundbreaking work shaped the industry, redressing the design world’s exclusionary history. The upcoming works will span genres of design. The book Baseline Shift: Untold Stories of Women in Graphic Design History, for instance, covers calligraphers and bookmakers among other designers, while the book Designing Motherhood: Things that Make and Break Our Births showcases the women behind objects related to reproduction. The two exhibitions—at the Tate Modern and Vitra Design Museum—also shine a light on a diversity of pioneers, from Sophie Taeuber-Arp to furniture and fashion innovators. These new initiatives, while just a step in the long road toward gender equity in the design industry, celebrate and credit women for their legendary work. Find out more at Fast Company.
DESIGN
tucsonlocalmedia.com

New book explores the dark, forgotten history of Tucson

A doctor murdered outside of his office. Tucson’s very own “Pied Piper.” The man who killed Santa Claus. These are some of the dark and strange stories in the annals of the Sonoran Desert’s history that can be found in the new book, “Murder & Mayhem in Tucson.”. The History...
TUCSON, AZ
csudh.edu

CSUDH Professor’s New Book Explores a Filipino Military Band’s Connection to U.S. Colonialism and Her Own Family History

In her new book, Instruments of Empire: Filipino Musicians, Black Soldiers, and Military Band Music during U.S. Colonization of the Philippines, CSUDH Assistant Professor of Asian-Pacific Studies Mary Talusan Lacanlale doesn’t just reveal the hidden history of the Philippine Constabulary Band—she uncovers some of her own family history, as well.
CARSON, CA
APG of Wisconsin

New book tells the tales, history of Chequamegon Country

The lakes, woods and streams of the Chequamegon country have inspired many books of history, ecology and philosophical musings. Some have been informal; others dryly academic. But seldom has there been an effort to incorporate a holistic approach, at once written with academic precision, fascinating historical vignettes of people and place, and deeply personal musings on the natural world of the region and the changes wrought by mankind on it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
illinois.edu

New book explores political secrecy among ordinary Americans in today's divisive culture

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — In a rural community in East Texas, a group of women decided to meet in secret to discuss politics, holding its first clandestine gathering in a secluded barn at the end of a dark road. Thereafter, they rotated meeting locations each month, ensuring that the drapes were tightly closed in members’ houses before the meetings began. New members signed nondisclosure agreements, promising not to reveal who was present and the topics discussed.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
stlmag.com

4 books to help introduce children to other cultures

Learning about cultures from around the world encourages children to view life from various perspectives. It teaches them to accept others and celebrate differences. Through her role as the collection development specialist for the St. Louis County Library, Hannah Komasinski selects books for all 20 branches of the library system. A regional emphasis on diversity and multiculturalism in children’s literature by groups such as We Need Diverse Books and St. Louis–based nonprofit We Stories has made the need for intentionality in book curation even more important, says Komasinski, who picked out a short list of favorites to introduce wee readers to other cultures.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thenewshouse.com

Review: Eric Pallant’s Sourdough Culture Book

How does a starter start? What are the origins of a beginning? Questions such as these animate Eric Pallant’s eminently readable new book, Sourdough Culture: A History of Bread Making from Ancient to Modern Bakers. Part memoir, part historical account, part cookbook, Pallant’s book contains many ingredients kneaded together into...
RECIPES
calarts.edu

Material-i-ty: Gosia Wojas Releases New Volume Book

CalArtian Gosia Wojas (Art BFA 19) announces her latest publication Material-i-ty, a volume book featuring essays from artists Cara Benedetto and Farah Karapetian and writer Anthony Leslie. Wojas shared the origin of the publication in a recent email interview with 24700:. I began being interested in the concept of materiality...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KRQE News 13

Sisters share Hispanic culture in new children’s book

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re highlighting two Brooklyn-based sisters and early childhood educators of Dominican descent who hope to expose young children to all cultures and backgrounds through their new book, “Travel Con Lola.”. Natalie and Jessenia Rios are the co-founders of Little Lola...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TheConversationCanada

'History wars' in the U.S. and Canada provoked by a racial reckoning with the past

History students across Canadian universities want to see a better world. They are passionate and deeply concerned about social injustice and how they might study a more inclusive past. I should know. I’ve got many of them in my classes. But in order to get there, we need to avoid getting into what some historians call the “history wars.” As political scientist David B. Macdonald writes, these “wars” are “debates over collective memory within a national territory” in settler colonial societies like Canada and the United States. They can devolve into uncontrollable ideological, ethnic and generational divisions. Recent movements against institutional...
SOCIETY
natchitochesparishjournal.com

New public sculpture ‘Confluence’ expresses themes of local history, culture and the passing down of heritage and knowledge

A new public art piece was installed at Northwestern State University last week that acknowledges several aspects of Natchitoches/NSU history and legacies that are passed down from one generation to the next. “Confluence” by public artist DeeDee Morrison, is modeled after the shape of a pen quill with a basket...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Cosmopolitan

Books by Black authors that celebrate love, culture and joy

2020 was the year that Black literature was catapulted into the spotlight. As protests against racial injustice spread across the world after the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, there was an unprecedented demand for books written by Black authors, specifically, “anti-racism” books. This was demonstrated by how Reni Eddo-Lodge became the first Black British author to take the overall number one spot in the UK’s official book charts with her book Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race. That’s right, a first, in 2020.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Onward State

Online Encyclopedia For Centre County Culture & History Launches

An online encyclopedia covering Centre County culture and history just went live this month. The site has countless articles covering the history of major Penn State and Centre County organizations, including the Blue Band and the football team. The site was created by Ford Risley, a professor in Penn State’s...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WYTV.com

Former Youngstown journalist publishes new book on career, Youngstown history

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A former Youngstown journalist presented his new book Saturday morning at Boardman Library. Former Vindicator columnist Bertram de Souza’s book “No Holds Barred” was presented at the Boardman Historical Society. It kicked off the society’s annual membership campaign. The book contains column’s from Souza’s career at...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

