CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Forecasting space weather is hard. A new Australian satellite may help make it easier

By Brett Carter, Senior lecturer, RMIT University, Iver Cairns, Professor of Space Physics, University of Sydney
TheConversationAU
TheConversationAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OM1Qf_0cJh20tX00
The CUAVA-1 satellite departs from the International Space Station. JAXA

The Australian-made space weather satellite CUAVA-1 was deployed into orbit from the International Space Station on Wednesday night . Launched to the space station in August aboard a SpaceX rocket , a major focus of this shoebox-sized CubeSat is to study what radiation from the Sun does to Earth’s atmosphere and electronic devices.

Space weather such as solar flares and changes in the solar wind affects Earth’s ionosphere (a layer of charged particles in the upper atmosphere). This in turn has an impact on long-distance radio communications and the orbits of some satellites , as well as creating fluctuations in the electromagnetic field that can wreak havoc with electronics in space and down to the ground.

The new satellite is the first designed and built by the Australian Research Council Training Centre for Cubesats, UAVs, and their Applications (or CUAVA for short). It carries payloads and technology demonstrators built by collaborators from the University of Sydney, Macquarie University, and UNSW-Sydney.

One of CUAVA-1’s aims is to help improve space weather forecasts, which are currently very limited. As well as its scientific mission, CUAVA-1 also represents a step towards the Australian Space Agency’s goal of growing the local space industry by 20,000 jobs by 2030 .

Satellites and space weather

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VI4Oo_0cJh20tX00
Exploded view of CUAVA-1 and its components and payloads. Tanned labels indicate Australian-made components. Xueliang Bai

While the Australian Space Agency was only formed in 2018, Australia has a long history in satellite research . In 2002, for example, FedSat was one of the first satellites in the world to carry a GPS receiver onboard.

Space-based GPS receivers today make it possible to routinely measure the atmosphere all around the world for weather monitoring and prediction. The Bureau of Meteorology and other weather forecasting agencies rely on space-based GPS data in their forecasting.

Read more: Lost in space: Australia dwindled from space leader to also-ran in 50 years

Space-based GPS receivers also make it possible to monitor the Earth’s ionosphere. From heights of about 80km to 1,000km, this layer of the atmosphere transitions from a gas of uncharged atoms and molecules to a gas of charged particles, both electrons and ions. (A gas of charged particles is also called a plasma.)

The ionosphere is the location of the beautiful auroral displays that are common at high latitudes during moderate geomagnetic storms , or “bad space weather”, but there is much more to it.

The ionosphere can cause difficulties for satellite positioning and navigation, but it is also sometimes useful, such as when ground-based radar and radio signals can be bounced off it to scan or communicate over the horizon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FdiBx_0cJh20tX00
Technological and infrastructure affected by space weather events. NASA

Why space weather is so hard to predict

Understanding the ionosphere is an important part of operational space weather forecasting. We know the ionosphere becomes highly irregular during severe geomagnetic storms. It disrupts radio signals that pass through it, and creates surges of electric current in power grids and pipelines.

What is space weather?

During severe geomagnetic storms , a large amount of energy is dumped into the Earth’s upper atmosphere near the north and south poles, while also changing currents and flows in the equatorial ionosphere.

This energy dissipates through the system, causing widespread changes throughout the upper atmosphere and altering high-altitude wind patterns above the equator hours later.

In contrast, X-rays and UV radiation from solar flares directly heat the atmosphere (above the ozone layer) above the equator and middle latitudes. These changes influence the amount of drag experienced in low-Earth orbit, making it difficult to predict the paths of satellites and space debris.

Even outside geomagnetic storms, there are “quiet-time” disturbances that affect GPS and other electronic systems.

Read more: Predicting daily space weather will help keep your GPS on target

At present, we can’t make accurate predictions of bad space weather beyond about three days ahead. And the flow-on effects of bad space weather on the Earth’s upper atmosphere, including GPS and communication disturbances and changes in satellite drag, are even harder to forecast ahead of time.

As a result, most space weather prediction agencies are restricted to “nowcasting”: observing the current state of space weather and projecting for the next few hours.

It will take a lot more science to understand the connection between the Sun and the Earth, how energy from the Sun dissipates through the Earth system, and how these system changes influence the technology we increasingly rely on for everyday life.

This means more research and more satellites, especially for the equatorial to mid-latitudes relevant to Australians (and indeed most people on Earth). We hope CUAVA-1 is a step towards a constellation of Australian space weather satellites that will play a key role in future space weather forecasting.

Brett Carter receives funding from the Australian Reseach Council. He and Iver Cairns acknowledge contributions from the ASPiRE team working on space weather prediction and science.

Iver Cairns receives funding from the Australian Research Council and Investment NSW. He and Brett Carter acknowledge contributions from the ASPiRE team working on space weather prediction and science.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Massive solar flare has hit Earth - so what happened?

A massive solar flare has hit Earth today, according to Space Weather Live.The storm - otherwise known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was first spotted on Saturday (October 9) and occurs when an intense burst of radiation comes from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots, according to NASA.So, what does that mean for us?These kind of geomagnetic storms are ranked from G1-G5 (with one being the lowest and five being the highest).The NOAA had warned the storm could reach category G2 (which is moderately strong), which it did.Moderate G2 geomagnetic storm (Kp6)Threshold Reached: 04:47 UTCFollow...
ASTRONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

The most powerful space telescope ever built will look back in time to the Dark Ages of the universe

Some have called NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope the “telescope that ate astronomy.” It is the most powerful space telescope ever built and a complex piece of mechanical origami that has pushed the limits of human engineering. On Dec. 18, 2021, after years of delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns, the telescope is scheduled to launch into orbit and usher in the next era of astronomy. I’m an astronomer with a specialty in observational cosmology – I’ve been studying distant galaxies for 30 years. Some of the biggest unanswered questions about the universe relate to its early years just...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Scientists discover four dormant stars that seem to be sending strange signals into space

Astronomers have found evidence of four new exoplanets after monitoring signals from nearly 20 distant stars.Using the world’s most powerful radio antenna – the Low Frequency Array (LOFAR) in the Netherlands – the astronomers discovered signals from 19 distant dwarf red stars.These celestial bodies are much smaller than the Sun but have intense magnetic activity that drives solar flares and sends out radio emissions. Radio signals from planets outside our solar system, however, had yet to be picked up.Usually, scientists were only able to detect the stars very close to the radio emission; everything else detected in the sky is...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

42 of The Biggest Asteroids in The Solar System Revealed in Glorious New Images

If there's one thing our Solar System doesn't have in short supply, it's rocks. Small rocks, chunky rocks, dry rocks, icy rocks. Rocks that are like other rocks. It's the rocks' system, really – we just happen to live here too. For all their prevalence, though, these rocks aren't easy to see; they're small, and dim, and outshone by bigger, brighter objects. But we're getting better at it, and now we've gotten the most detailed look yet at some of the biggest rocks in the Solar System that aren't planets. An international team of astronomers has used the European Southern Observatory's Very...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Weather Satellite#Space Weather#Space Research#Other Space#Australian#Jaxa#Spacex#Cubesat#Sun#Unsw Sydney#Cuava 1#Gps#The Bureau Of Meteorology
Fox News

Large solar flare expected to hit Earth today

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch for the northern hemisphere for Monday. On Saturday, a large solar flare was detected coming off the sun. The flare - officially known as a coronal mass ejection (CME) - was observed on the side of the sun directly facing Earth and comes as we enter a period of increased solar activity, according to Sky News.
ASTRONOMY
AFP

Planet announces plans for new fleet of Earth observation satellites

Satellite data provider Planet announced Tuesday that it plans to launch a new fleet of orbiting eyes so powerful they can distinguish road markings on the ground. Planet, which already operates 200 Earth observation satellites from space, wants to make the new function available in 2023. The new satellites, called Pelican, could be used for mapping services, such as Google maps; in environmental tasks, such as spotting illegal forest clearers or observing crops; and in defense to monitor troop movements and airport activity. "The data is faster, it's higher resolution, it's lower latency, it's more on demand," Robbie Schingler, a former NASA engineer who co-founded Planet in 2010, told AFP. "It's a whole new satellite."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Australia
Wired

A Huge Subterranean ‘Tree’ Is Moving Magma to Earth’s Surface

Réunion, a French island in the western Indian Ocean, is like a marshmallow hovering above the business end of a blowtorch. It sits above one of Earth’s mantle plumes—a tower of superheated rock that ascends from the deep mantle and flambées the bases of tectonic plates, the jigsaw pieces that make up the ever-changing face of the world. The plume’s effects are hard to miss: One of the island’s two massive volcanoes, the aptly named Piton de la Fournaise, or “Peak of the Furnace,” is one of the most hyperactive volcanoes on the planet.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Standing Waves Unexpectedly Discovered at The Edge of Earth's Magnetosphere

Buffeted by a constant stream of charged particles from the solar wind, Earth is not without its protection. Our planet is wrapped in a bubble of magnetism called the magnetosphere, spun out from deep inside the planet's interior. As the solar wind blows, scientists assumed that the edges of this bubble would ripple in a series of energy waves in the plasma, generated by the interaction between the solar wind and magnetosphere, along the direction that the wind is blowing. But now they've discovered a surprise: some of the waves generated stand still. Space physicist Martin Archer of Imperial College London has...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Perseverance rover on Mars spotted from space in striking new satellite image

Like a white gumball dropped in the sand, NASA's Perseverance rover glints amongst the cliffs of Mars in a striking new satellite image. Perseverance – or "Percy," to its familiars – has been rolling around Mars' massive Jezero Crater ever since it completed a death-defying parachute drop onto the Red Planet in February. In this image, captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, Percy pushes through the dirt of South Séítah – a series of rocky ridges covered by sand dunes – in order to find a nice, ancient boulder to drill into.
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Ice Melt at The Poles Is Now Causing Hidden Changes to Earth's Crust on a Huge Scale

As the polar ice sheets melt, the process is not just raising sea levels – it's also warping the underlying surface of Earth, a new study reveals, and some of the effects can be seen across thousands of miles. What's happening is that Earth's crust is rising and spreading as the weight of the ice across Greenland, Antarctica, and the Arctic Islands gets lifted. The movement isn't huge, averaging less than a millimeter a year, but it's there and it covers a lot of ground. There's a feedback loop happening too, because as the bedrock under the ice shifts, that in turn...
EARTH SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

What The Heck Was This Blue 'Luminous Event' Photographed From The Space Station?

On October 8, French astronaut Thomas Pesquet captured something strikingly rare from on board the International Space Station (ISS). The photo – which is a single frame taken from a longer timelapse – might look like it shows a cobalt bomb exploding over Europe, but this scary-looking blue light didn't do any damage. In fact, most people would never have noticed it happening. Instead, the frame shows something far less ominous called a 'transient luminous event' – a lightning-like phenomenon striking upwards in the upper atmosphere. Also known as upper-atmospheric lightning, transient luminous events are a bunch of related phenomena which occur during thunderstorms, but...
ASTRONOMY
ScienceAlert

Mysterious Flashing Radio Signal Coming From Center of The Galaxy, Scientists Report

As our eyes on the sky grow ever more sensitive, we're going to find more and more things we've never seen before. Such is the case for a newly discovered source of radio signals, located not far from the center of the galaxy. It's called ASKAP J173608.2-321635, and astronomers have been unable to figure out what kind of cosmic object best fits its weird properties. "We have presented the discovery and characterization of ASKAP J173608.2-321635: a highly-polarized, variable radio source located near the Galactic Center and with no clear multi-wavelength counterpart," explains a team of astronomers led by Ziteng Wang of the...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationAU

TheConversationAU

Melbourne, FL
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The Conversation is an independent source of news and views, sourced from the academic and research community and delivered direct to the public. Our team of professional editors work with university, CSIRO and research institute experts to unlock their knowledge for use by the wider public. Access to independent, high-quality, authenticated, explanatory journalism underpins a functioning democracy. Our aim is to allow for better understanding of current affairs and complex issues. And hopefully allow for a better quality of public discourse and conversations.

 https://theconversation.com/au

Comments / 0

Community Policy