Nashville, TN

AMBER Alert: 1-year-old boy found safe inside abandoned vehicle in East Nashville

By Brittney Baird, Sebastian Posey
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n7Uw0_0cJh1jN400

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert was cancelled early Thursday morning after a 1-year-old boy was found sleeping inside an abandoned vehicle in East Nashville.

VIDEO: Witness describes consoling couple after vehicle stolen with baby inside

Nolan Ishimwe was left alone Wednesday night in the back seat of his parents Ford Focus, which was left running and unlocked, in the parking lot of the Inglewood Kroger on Gallatin Pike , according to Metro police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fehtv_0cJh1jN400
(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported Brandi Rhodes, 33, approached the Focus around 6:15 p.m. and drove away with Nolan inside the sedan. Metro police reviewed surveillance video and determined Nolan’s parents were not near the vehicle when it was taken.

Nolan’s parents exited the store around 7 p.m., realized their car had been taken and called police, according to Metro police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mjS9J_0cJh1jN400
Nolan Ishimwe was found asleep in the back seat of his parents Ford Focus on Home Road. (Photo: WKRN)

Authorities said an Alert citizen reported the vehicle parked in the 900 block of Home Road, which is around the corner from Kroger, around midnight. Officers found Nolan asleep in the back seat of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rhodes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDKL1_0cJh1jN400
Brandi Rhodes (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

