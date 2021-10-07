AMBER Alert: 1-year-old boy found safe inside abandoned vehicle in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert was cancelled early Thursday morning after a 1-year-old boy was found sleeping inside an abandoned vehicle in East Nashville.

Nolan Ishimwe was left alone Wednesday night in the back seat of his parents Ford Focus, which was left running and unlocked, in the parking lot of the Inglewood Kroger on Gallatin Pike , according to Metro police.

(Photo: WKRN)

Metro police reported Brandi Rhodes, 33, approached the Focus around 6:15 p.m. and drove away with Nolan inside the sedan. Metro police reviewed surveillance video and determined Nolan’s parents were not near the vehicle when it was taken.

Nolan’s parents exited the store around 7 p.m., realized their car had been taken and called police, according to Metro police.

Nolan Ishimwe was found asleep in the back seat of his parents Ford Focus on Home Road. (Photo: WKRN)

Authorities said an Alert citizen reported the vehicle parked in the 900 block of Home Road, which is around the corner from Kroger, around midnight. Officers found Nolan asleep in the back seat of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Rhodes is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

Brandi Rhodes (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

