Wilmer Rex Loftin and Marion Glenda Jines were married Oct. 6, 1961, in Hot Springs. They will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary at a reception on Oct. 8. Mr. Loftin retired from the USDA in the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. Mrs. Loftin is a homemaker. They are parents of three daughters: Laura Hoffmann, Lisa Dowler, and Lynn Loftin. They also have five grandchildren.