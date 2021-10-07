CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

George 'Dedo' Bass

Cover picture for the articleMr. George “Dedo” Bass of Madisonville, born Aug. 28, 1936, to George Augusta and Artelia Bass in Hecla, went to rest in his heavenly home on Saturday, Oct., 2, 2021. He graduated from J.W. Million High School and enlisted and served in the U.S. Army for two years. George retired as an Island Creek Coal Miner after 40 years of employment and was a lifelong member of UMWA Local 1623. George was a member of Covenant Community Church, where he served as a faithful elder and volunteered for covenant care for many years. He was an avid golfer and sports fanatic. George loved to watch Westerns, play card games and grill for his family and friends.

