TPG launches 5G fixed wireless as NBN alternative

By Chris Duckett
ZDNet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTPG has entered the 5G fixed wireless game in Australia, with the telco declaring 5G as its "fast alternative to the NBN" to those at "approved addresses". The telco is offering two plans, the first is AU$70 a month and has unlimited data with speeds up to 100/20Mbps, and the second removes the speed cap for an extra AU$10 a month. Customers who already have an existing TPG service can knock AU$5 a month off the plan prices.

