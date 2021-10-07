Community Service Opportunities Plentiful In 4-H

South Harrison Superintendent Dennis Eastin told South Harrison school board members Monday night that the school district’s plan and budget for ESSER 3 federal funding has been approved. During Monday’s board meeting, Superintendent Eastin says the school district’s plan includes funding that can be used to replace the carpet and floor tiles at South Harrison Elementary School. Asbestos can also be removed with the change-out. The school’s ESSER 3 Plan also includes the replacement of HVAC systems, new camera purchases for 10 school buses, tutoring to continue to be offered and increase for students, potentially hiring a social worker to offer mental health support for students and families, summer school transportation, more cleaning supplies, more technology purchases, and a new air ventilation and circulation systems for the Welding Shop at the North Central Career Center. South Harrison’s district was approved for a total of $1.8 million in ESSER 3 funding.
Comments / 0