Community Service Opportunities Plentiful In 4-H

northwestmoinfo.com
 6 days ago

Multiple 4-H clubs across Missouri will mark National 4-H Week by participating in a day of service to their communities. Service projects are common throughout the year for clubs, and Missouri 4-H Director Doctor Lupita Fabregas says the projects play a central role in defining a member’s time in 4-H.

