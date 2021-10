This October, Zaxby's has teamed up with the American Red Cross on a unique campaign that aims to encourage blood donations. If you've ever donated blood, you know that you usually leave with a simple juice box or granola bar. However, if you donate blood this month, you could get a free sandwich. For all of October 2021, Zaxby's is offering a Signature Sandwich to those who donate blood. All you have to do is donate your blood and then the American Red Cross will send you an email with a link to redeem your free sandwich. If you don't live near a Zaxby's, you can instead opt for a $5 e-gift card to merchant of your choice.

ADVOCACY ・ 10 DAYS AGO