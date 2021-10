Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are down, with social media users rejoicing over the brief break from the “toxic” platforms.On Monday, the apps, which are all owned by Facebook, began to experience problems around 12pm ET, with Facebook issuing a statement to Twitter acknowledging the issues.“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience,” the platform said.However, for many users, the outage offered an opportunity to joke, on Twitter, about the downsides of the social media platforms.“Facebook is down, and the...

ACCIDENTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO