CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kim Bokamper discusses Dolphins troubles after another loss in Week 4

By Alejandro Solana, Hochman and Crowder
790 The Ticket
790 The Ticket
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zekn5_0cJh0nwB00

Another ugly loss for the Dolphins on Sunday has everyone in Miami asking, “what is happening with the Fins?”

A team that entered the season with plenty of hype locally has now dropped three straight games including both home games by a combined 62-17.

Former Miami Dolphins DB and current Dolphins sideline reporter joined Hochman and Crowder to discuss why the team has regressed from a ten win season just one year ago.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Bears trade with Dolphins to help Justin Fields, offense

In an attempt to bolster their anemic offense, the Chicago Bears got Justin Fields and the team’s attack some help by trading for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant. This, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network. The move comes shortly after the Bears scored a 24-14 win over...
NFL
USA Today

Dolphins fall five spots in USA Today's power rankings after Week 4

The Miami Dolphins are struggling to stay afloat right now with a 1-3 record following a loss to the previously winless Indianapolis Colts, according to USA TODAY writer Nate Davis’ weekly power rankings. Brian Flores’ team has dropped to 26th in this week’s rankings after being 21st after their Week...
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL Week 4 Power Rankings, where do the Miami Dolphins stand after close loss?

Just like that, and 3 weeks are already in the books for the NFL season. Sunday was filled with plenty of action. We saw Mahomes and Brady both lose, rookie quarterbacks continuing to struggle, and even some game-winning field goals. There are some teams who are off to surprise starts,...
NFL
chatsports.com

Matchups to Watch: Week 4 @Dolphins

The Colts’ defense will go against a quarterback they know all too well after he spent most of his career either as a starter or backup in Indy. Eberflus has plenty of reasons to be familiar with Jacoby Brissett, and the Colts probably know his strengths and weaknesses better than any other NFL team. Brissett played well in his first start in a Dolphins uniform, but he is just not a dynamic passer that can lead an offense. He had 49 passing attempts for just 215 yards, good for 4.38 YPA, a laughable number. In fact, his running back Myles Gaskin had more yards per carry than Brissett had yards per attempt!
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Bokamper
CBS Miami

Dolphins Suffer 3rd Straight Loss After Falling 27-17 To Visiting Colts

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Week 4 of the NFL season brought a third straight loss for the Dolphins, 27-17. Hosting a banged up Indianapolis team, it looked like a good spot to get to .500 after four games. Looks can be deceiving. The Dolphins had the better of play for most of the first half, but could only manage a field goal. Playing again without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Dolphins offense struggled. Jacoby Brissett was under pressure throughout the game, as has been the case so far this season. When Brissett did have time, he often was unable to complete passes. The Dolphins simply had...
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Gets into end zone in loss

Parker secured four of nine targets for 77 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 27-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday. The veteran put the finishing touches on a solid fantasy day with a three-yard touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. Parker led the Dolphins in receiving yardage with the help of a game-long 42-yard grab, and the late score was his first of the campaign. Parker has yet to exceed five receptions in any contest this season, but given Miami's shaky quarterback situation, he's actually served as a reliable week-to-week target thus far. Parker will look to build on the productive afternoon in a tough Week 5 road matchup against the Buccaneers.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: Accountability needs to be discussed after 1-3 start

The Miami Dolphins are 1-3 after losing to the Colts today at Hard Rock Stadium but being 1-3 is hardly the problem and someone needs to be accountable. The phrase “Any given Sunday” is popular and while I sit here and watch the New York Jets trying to hold to their first victory of the year over the Titans, I realize that this isn’t a case of the Colts getting lucky. The Miami Dolphins are just plain bad.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Home Games#American Football#Miami Dolphins Db
AllDolphins

Dolphins Soundbites of Colts Week

Checking out the comments from Dolphins players and coaches that stood out heading into the Week 4 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts:. Head coach Brian Flores on how difficult it's going to be for the offensive line to mesh and take steps forward now that it’s going to be the fourth different starting offensive line: “It’s the way it goes in the National Football League. A lot of teams are dealing with injuries and COVID and that’s just kind of how it is. We’ve talked about that here, being able to shift guys around and move guys into different spots. We do that really early in the season in training camp because it’s more likely than not that will be the case during the season. We’re dealing with it. A lot of teams are dealing with it and the next guy has got to go in and execute. That’s why we practice and prepare and move guys around.”
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Dolphins WR Will Fuller Week-To-Week With Broken Finger

According to Ian Rapoport, Dolphins WR Will Fuller is week-to-week with a broken finger suffered in a Week 4 loss to the Colts. For a player whose job is to catch the ball, a broken finger is a significant injury. It looks like Fuller could end up missing even more time for Miami.
NFL
The Phinsider

The Splash Zone 10/4/21: Dolphins Are A Mess After Loss To Colts

The Dolphins honored the life of Don Shula on Saturday, but did the exact opposite yesterday. You would have thought the Dolphins were the winless team during yesterdays action. For three straight weeks, we have watched some of the most bland offensive play, you would think Adam Gase was still here calling the plays and when the game was finally out of reach, the offense finally pushes the ball downfield. It doesn’t get any easier next week when the Dolphins take on the Buccaneers.
NFL
Yardbarker

Dolphins Week 4 Loss: The Five Biggest Plays

The Miami Dolphins dropped to 1-3 on the season with a 27-17 loss against the Indianapolis Colts at Hard Rock Stadium. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. Brennan Scarlett's offside penalty. Yes, a lot happened after Scarlett's penalty gave the Colts a free first...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
floridainsider.com

Miami Dolphins drudge through third straight loss

Miami Dolphins – Hard Rock Stadium – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by YES Market Media. The Miami Dolphins lost 27-17 to the Indianapolis Colts, who were 0-3, by the way. The Dolphins moved the ball as if it were a heavy boulder on an incline until a late awakening and two fourth-quarter touchdowns made the final score almost respectable.
NFL
Palm Beach Interactive

Miami Dolphins Report Card loaded with F's after loss to Indianapolis Colts

There were a lot of unhappy Dolphins fans leaving Hard Rock Stadium after Sunday's 27-17 loss to the Colts. Not much went right for Miami as Indianapolis posted its first win of the season, giving both teams 1-3 marks. Now, the Dolphins head to Tampa to play Tom Brady and...
NFL
Stampede Blue

Colts’ Fans Confidence in Team Rises After Week 4 Win Over Dolphins

The Colts earned their first victory of the season over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday. For the majority of the game, Indy had its way with a mediocre Dolphins offense and their middle-of-the-pack defense, too. Despite being just 1-3 through the first four weeks, fans responded to a poll posted...
NFL
dolphinstalk.com

Dolphins @ Bucs Week 5 Preview

The Miami Dolphins (1-3) will travel to Raymond James Stadium to play the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers(3-1). The Dolphins are coming off a brutal home loss to the Colts 27-17 to give Indianapolis their first win of the season. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett could not get anything going until late, finishing the day 20/30 199 yards and two scores. He will need to play much better and take many more shots if the Dolphins have any chance of beating the Bucs. On the other side of the ball, the defense was gashed for 139 rushing yards, including 103 on 16 carriers for Jonathan Taylor. The Dolphins look to add Raekwon Davis back to IR in hopes of helping plug up those gaping holes. Will Fuller was placed on IR earlier this week with a finger injury, and DeVante Parker is questionable with a shoulder/hamstring injury.
NFL
790 The Ticket

790 The Ticket

Miami, FL
490
Followers
1K+
Post
62K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Miami, including the Heats, Dolphins, Marlins and more

 https://www.audacy.com/theticketmiami

Comments / 0

Community Policy