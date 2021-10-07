Kim Bokamper discusses Dolphins troubles after another loss in Week 4
Another ugly loss for the Dolphins on Sunday has everyone in Miami asking, “what is happening with the Fins?”
A team that entered the season with plenty of hype locally has now dropped three straight games including both home games by a combined 62-17.
Former Miami Dolphins DB and current Dolphins sideline reporter joined Hochman and Crowder to discuss why the team has regressed from a ten win season just one year ago.
